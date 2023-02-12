Regional WA airports including Moora Aerodrome will share in a $3 million boost, with 17 airports sharing in the latest round of Regional Airports Development Scheme (RADS) grants.

The RADS grants provide funding to regional and remote airports, helping improve safety, capacity, capability, planning and security: increasing regional access to health services, connecting communities, and expanding business opportunities.

Our local area will benefit from this round of RADS funding, including:

$397,564 for Moora Aerodrome (Shire of Moora) to help seal the aerodrome’s turning nodes, taxiway, and hardstands, and to construct a gravel cross runway and emergency services facility

This RADS funding round will also help improve facilities for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in remote towns across the Kimberley, Mid West, South West and Wheatbelt including Djarindjin-Lombadina, Halls Creek and Moora.

More than $41 million in RADS funding has assisted more than 300 regional airport projects across WA, helping improve safety, renew facilities and better plan and manage regional airports.

RADS grants provide up to 50 per cent of the total cost of each eligible project.

For the full list of RADS Grant recipients please visit www.transport.wa.gov.au/RADS

Comments attributed to Sandra Carr Member for Agricultural Region:

“Regional airports are so important in helping our community connect with the rest of WA and beyond.”

“This funding for Moora Aerodrome will improve both the experience and safety of the Aerodrome, and improve the infrastructure for Emergency Services.”

Comments attributed to Minister for Transport Rita Saffioti:

“The McGowan Government has a strong focus on regional aviation, with the RADS grants complementing the Government’s introduction of capped airfares last year, making airfares more affordable for regional residents.

“These RADS grants will enable upgrades to regional airport infrastructure that is critical to supporting Regular Public Transport air services across WA, helping regional residents connect to Perth.”