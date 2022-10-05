8 September marked a day of milestones for the Northern Valley’s only Catholic combined primary and secondary school, Immaculate Heart College (IHC). The community of staff, parents, students, and friends came together for the official opening of the first stage of the secondary college building, whole school mass, and assembly to celebrate 10 years since the school’s inception.

Founding student Jasmine Laundy, said, “I started at Immaculate Heart College in 2012. I was one of 24 students there. We were a small but powerful group. It has been amazing to get to watch the school grow in so many ways.” She fondly recounts, “Big soccer games on the oval where everyone would get involved, teachers, high schoolers, and the primary school, all having so much fun and living in the moment. We have a good community at Immaculate Heart.”

A decade since its doors were opened for Kindergarten to Year 3, classes have expanded to cater for Pre-Kindergarten to Year 12 and grown from 24 to 375 students.

Parish Priest, Founding Director and Board Chair Father Paul Fox, explained an impetus to establish the College in Lower Chittering was overcoming the long distances travelled from the region to the nearest Catholic primary schools. Father Fox said, “These schools were a long bus drive to Ellenbrook or Midland. The whole idea of IHC began with the vision of offering a Catholic Education to children in the Parish (Gingin, Bindoon, Lower Chittering and Bullsbrook).”

Dr Angela Evangelinou-Yiannakis, Foundation Principal of Immaculate Heart College from 2011 to 2016 and Board Member, also addressed the Assembly and Guest of Honour/Celebrant was The Most Rev Barry James Hickey, Archbishop Emeritus of Perth.

Dr Evangelinou-Yiannakis said, “Your Grace, on the 10 March 2012, you arrived at the College for the official opening and blessing of IHC. The mass took place in the makeshift chapel, which is currently the Year 1 room (a demountable building opposite the administration area of the College).

“In his response, His Grace emphasised the importance of having faith, as demonstrated by the Founders of the College who managed to build a school quote, “in the middle of nowhere”.

The 8 September was chosen because it is the day of the Nativity of the Theotokos – a Greek word meaning Bearer of God. And, as the College is dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, it was decided that this would be the ideal date for the anniversary celebrations.” This aligns with the language learned by Primary aged students.

In 2010, the shared vision of Father Paul, Board Member Mrs Doris Anastasiades and Jim Howe formed the basis of the College’s Charter and Constitution. Over the years the Board of Directors acquired nearby land on which to expand the College.

Construction of the new brick Secondary College commenced in May 2021 and was officially opened and blessed. It boasts 6 spacious classrooms with designated science laboratories and art room, staff room, conference/interview area, office and storage spaces, a common area connecting the classrooms and outdoor beach volleyball courts.

Secondary students made commemorative tiles and formed a guard of honour in the common area where schoolwork created in a variety of subjects was displayed. Year 11 ATAR student Zane Houston participated in the student choir and dance performance on the day and is thrilled with the latest developments at the College, particularly “the growth of artistic studies, both visual and performing. Our new spacious art room looks and feels like an art gallery, and I always feel so inspired as soon as I enter the door. It has been a lovely experience in my few years at IHC to see new infrastructure and programs created, and I always look forward to returning from school holidays to find some wonderful new feature awaiting.”

Further stages for development are in the pipeline and overseeing this progress since May this year has been Principal Mrs Sammantha Da Luz. With her abundance of energy and enthusiasm, the community looks forward to seeing what the future holds.