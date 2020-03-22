Country Week Victory

Bindoon Basketball Association

February was a busy month for the Bindoon Basketball Association with our largest presence for many years at the Country Week Championships. Six teams represented the Association playing as the Bindoon Bandits.

Our Under 15 Boys team competed in week one, our Under 15 Girls and Under 13 Boys in week two and our Under 16 Boys in week three. Our Women’s and Men’s teams finished the competition playing on Labour Day long weekend in week four

.

All teams played incredibly well, with many close games and a win by both the Under 16 Boys and Women’s Teams.

We had a very talented Men’s Team this year who, led by Geoffrey Watson (coach), won Division 3 defeating Harvey 54-43. They won 5 games and a draw to get through to the Grand Final.

“Notable mention to Bryce Watson’s fast breaks, 3 pointers and Alistair Watson-Schroeder and Cameron Lewis’ 3’s also,” said Bindoon Basketball President Zac Gommersal.

“Lachlan Green also hit a buzzer beater from the three-quarter court in the last second of the second half to finish the game. An all-round effort from the whole team. Well done guys!” said Zac.

This is the first Premiership that Bindoon has had at Country Week in many years and the game can be viewed on our Facebook page. Congratulations to all our players You have done us proud! Special thanks to team manager Alan Barry.

A big thank you to all of our volunteers — coaches, team managers, country week co-ordinator, uniform manager, first aiders and scorers. Without your help and support we could not have done it.

Thank you to Tronox for sponsoring us with uniforms and the Chittering Shire for providing us with a grant for equipment bags which were fantastic. Thank you to everyone that donated and helped with our fundraising for the teams as well. We appreciate all of the community support.

We are excited to see what next year brings!