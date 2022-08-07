Baking cakes in jars is a great way to preserve cakes for months without refrigeration. This solves a multitude of problems – reduces waste (small single serve cakes, using up excess eggs and are in re-useable packaging), convenient (can have cakes on hand and they make great gifts) and they don’t take up room in the freezer as they are stored in the cupboard. Cakes baked in jars and sealed when hot, much the same way as when making jam, helps preserve the cakes for up to 6 months, without refrigeration.

Preservation time is dependent on a few factors:

• How well the jars seal. Using a lid with the pressure button on top will help to see if the jar is sealed properly. Alternatively, using mason jars with the disc lids can work too. Cook the cakes without the lids on, seal after cakes are cooked.

• Ensuring that the cake is properly cooked through. Use a kitchen thermometer to check that the internal temperature has reached 160 deg C immediately after baking, just before securing the lid.

• Cakes made with fresh fruit or cheesecakes will still require refrigeration, and will only last a week.

Cakes in jars can be made with any cake batter, although heavier pound cake type recipes work better.

Use any recipe you like, this recipe works well and will last about 3 months.

Chocolate Cake

Put clean, straight-sided jars into oven at 120 deg C, with their lids next to them (if metal), while making cake batter. Remove from oven once batter is made and carefully add butter or oil to jar and rotate to grease the inside.

Beat together 100 g butter, 100 g sugar, 1 tsp vanilla and 30 g cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add 2 eggs and 2 tbsp oil; beat well. Add 1 cup plain flour, ¼ cup cocoa, 1 tsp baking powder, ½ tsp ground cinnamon and mix well.

Spoon into greased jars (only 2/3 fill) and place into the oven for 20-30 minutes. Check after 20 minutes to see if they are cooked, as different sized jars will vary cooking time. You can add choc chips, nuts or dried fruit to this recipe.

Check temperature if planning on keeping for longer than a week, seal with lid. Store in the cupboard or a cool dark place.