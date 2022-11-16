It was the 70th year for the Bindoon show and the weather certainly was incredible, bringing out record breaking crowds to our beautiful town.

The Bindoon Show Rodeo was back on again for the eighth year, drawing competitors from around the country to compete for points for Australian titles and a massive crowd of nearly three thousand people.

The Borrello Beef Open Bull Ride was taken out by Issac Leclair on a score of 76, riding Mick and Jack Collins’s bull, Uncle Fester.

The Saddle Bronc event saw Jack Collins score 75, riding big Grey Redlands Ghost for a win and the Bareback event was won by Derby’s Kit LeLieve on a score of 70 riding the beautiful Quarter Horse JT.

The Ladies Barrel race is always a hotly contested event and Muchea’s Hunta Gallacher the quickest around the three drums with a time of 16.03 seconds. The Junior Divisions were taken out by local Lucy Oversby on Sunny, Kalgoorlie’s Charlotte James and Brianne Maxwell on the good looking ‘Aussie’.

The Under 11 Steer Ride had Gingin Coby McCarthy win again this year on 60 points, Bindoon’s Riley Jacklin on 62 points in the Under 14 division. Tyler Hodgson was the talk of the event after his chopper ride to Perth with an injury, but was quick to recover the next day, to everyone’s relief.

The Roping events had Mark Maxwell win the calf roping with an impressive 11.23 sec time and Trey Gallagher and Duane Fuller win the Team Roping in 7.61 secs.

The ladies were very slick in both the Breakaway Roping with the first four times under 4 seconds and the first five Steer Undecorating times under 2.5 seconds. Elise Croft was on fire, taking out the win in both Ladies events, which will certainly go down in her memory bank as a great day out.

The Steer Wrestling Event was won by Mav Deburgh on the ever incredible Plummer in a quick time of 5.41 second to lay the steer down.

WA Epilepsy CEO Emma Buitendag was extremely grateful to have the colour purple showered everywhere to help raise awareness of their unfunded group. The Bindoon Ag Society designed stunning stubby holders which they sold on the day and raised lots of funds for them.

The St John’s Ambulance also benefited by $1390 with the auction of all the Show Items in hampers and a donated lamb side.

The Midnight Jokers kept everyone entertained with a massive range of tunes to keep the dance floor packed until midnight.

The Bindoon Agricultural Society would like to thank the extremely generous sponsors and supporters of the Bindoon Show and Rodeo. An incredible amount of work goes on for weeks before the event and it is wonderful to have these family friendly shows highlight our incredible community.