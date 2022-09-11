After more than 30 years of being operated by the Chittering Tourist Association, Bindoon Post Office welcomed new owners Bruce and Lynne Love in March 2022.

Previously living in Donnybrook, Bruce and Lynne had the leasehold for the Donnybrook Motel, which they sold in December 2021.

Lynne says, “Bruce had always wanted to have a post office! When we sold the motel, he had already started looking and found Bindoon.

“We had a look, fell in love with Bindoon that was it!”

Bruce and Lynne then embarked on an extensive training journey, combining online training, face-to-face sessions at head office, and on-the-job experience.

Bruce says, “The learning curve has been huge – I think it is way more than people imagine!”

“The locals were very patient with us,” adds Lynne. “We are also very grateful to have Jess join us when we first started – she had worked here previously and has been amazing.”

Feeling part of a community was definitely a factor in wanting to run a post office, and fortunately the Bindoon locals have turned on the country charm!

“We have been made to feel very welcome,” says Lynne. “It’s hard coming to a new place, you don’t know how you are going to fit in, but we have been made to feel very welcome and we are really thankful for that.

“I know it wouldn’t have been easy for the locals either!

“We love the idea of being part of a community, providing a service and seeing the lovely residents every day – that really appealed to us.”

Bruce and Lynne are offering all the essential Australia Post services and have also introduced an extensive new giftware range. From handbags to Merino wool socks, cuddly toys and intricate ornaments there’s something for everyone (or even to treat yourself!).

Bindoon Post Office is open Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays 9 am to 12 pm. You can find them at 6180 Great Northern Highway, next to the Chittering Visitors Centre.