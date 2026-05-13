Measured by Heart: A Family Recipe for Babin Krompir



In many kitchens, recipes are written down, measured carefully, and followed step-by-step. But in ours, the most meaningful dishes are guided not by teaspoons or timers, but by instinct. Babin Krompir — Dad’s Potatoes—is one of those meals, shaped by memory, experience, and feel.

“This recipe doesn’t have any specific measurements,” we say. “It’s all measured by heart.”



For our family, this dish is not just food — it is home. It was one of the only dishes our grandfather made, yet it became the one we all remember most clearly. Whenever we travelled back, no matter how long the journey, Babin Krompir would be waiting for us.

Whether we arrived at 5 pm for dinner or at 2 am in the middle of the night, it was always there on the table. And even at 2 am, we still sat down and ate it. Not that we ever had much of a choice! Those who have been to the Balkans will understand that you don’t refuse food when it is offered. But more than that, we never wanted to refuse it.



It was warmth after travel. A welcome without words. A constant in a changing world.



Today, this recipe has been passed down through our family and continues to appear at cultural celebrations and birthdays, so that a part of our grandfather is always with us at the table.



Built from simple ingredients — potatoes, oil, milk, Vegeta (vegetable seasoning), and suho meso(smoked beef) pronounced soo-h-oh m-eh-ss-oh— the dish reflects a way of cooking where intuition matters more than precision. Traditionally, it is baked in a tagarica, (pronounced tug-ar-i-sa) a clay pot known for its even heat and deep, rustic flavour, though any baking dish carries the same meaning for us.



The Method, Guided by Instinct



We begin with grated potatoes, forming the base of the dish. Thin slices of suho meso are added throughout, bringing a smoky richness to every layer.



Vegeta is sprinkled in by taste —never measured — and oil is added depending on the meat itself: less if it is fatty, more if it is lean.

Everything is mixed thoroughly so the flavours are evenly distributed, then placed into a baking dish or traditional clay pot.



It is baked at 200°C for around 20 to 30 minutes, until the top turns golden brown. Then comes the final step: once golden, we pour over milk — just enough to soak into the potatoes and add flavour, but not so much that it floats. It is then returned to the oven for a further 10 to 15 minutes, until the milk is absorbed and the dish settles into its final, comforting texture.



There are no strict rules beyond this. The smell, the colour, the feeling when it is ready — these are what guide us.

In the end, Babin Krompir is more than a recipe. It is our grandfather at the table with us. It is travel and return. It is the comfort of being fed, not just with food, but with belonging.

And it is always, always measured by heart.