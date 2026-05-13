Preparing possums for release

For the dedicated team at Chittering Wildlife Carers, every rescued possum represents a second chance. Most of the animals that come into their care arrive in difficult circumstances — found alone after falling from trees, orphaned after losing their mothers, or impacted by poisoning. Without intervention, many would not survive.



In their earliest days in care, these vulnerable joeys require intensive support. Carers provide round-the-clock syringe feeding until the young possums are strong enough to begin eating foliage and natural browse. As they grow, they are gradually introduced to larger enclosures, helping them build strength, confidence, and the essential skills needed for life in the wild.



Once the possums are ready, carers carefully select a suitable release site. In the coming weeks, several of these rehabilitated animals will be transported to their new environment, where they will begin a crucial acclimatisation phase before full release.

How you can help



A key part of this process is the use of “soft release” enclosures — safe, contained spaces that allow the possums to adjust gradually to their surroundings. Chittering Wildlife Carers are now calling on the community for help to expand this program.



Old horse floats or trailers, no longer in use, can be transformed into secure “possum condos.” These mobile enclosures are ideal, as they can be transported to appropriate locations, safely installed, and left in place while the animals settle in. Throughout this transition period, carers provide fresh food, water, and foliage daily, while monitoring behaviour via CCTV.



Once the possums show signs of readiness, the enclosure hatch is opened, allowing them to explore freely. The float or trailer remains on site for some time afterward, giving the animals a familiar, safe place to return to as they fully adjust to life in the wild.



Due to the need to protect these vulnerable animals, release site locations are kept confidential. Chittering Wildlife Carers are encouraging anyone with an unused horse float or trailer to consider donating it to support this important work. With more enclosures, more possums can be given the best possible chance of survival. By sharing resources — or simply spreading the word — the community can play a direct role in helping these native animals return where they belong. Email admin@cwcinc.au if you can assist.