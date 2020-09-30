Autism Horses Australia officially opened

Sunday 27 September was the inaugural community open day and official opening for Autism Horses Australia (AHA). The Cowalla-based facility provides special needs therapy with a difference — using a relationship-based model of therapy to help children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) build or improve their functional capabilities.

Local singer songwriter Kelly Gardner MC’d the event, which included a viewing of a video by Carly Fleischmann, a Canadian with ASD whose works help to demonstrate what it is like to live with autism spectrum disorder.

Guests were then treated to a working demonstration with three of the therapy herd before Member for Moore Shane Love MLA cut the ribbon to declare Autism Horses Australia officially open.

Director Cristelle Capitani says, “The AHA difference is therapy outcomes are based on the strength of a relationship as a therapeutic tool to achieve goals. It’s a much deeper, much happier way of achieving the ability to function in everyday life.

“Independent function through friendship — what better way is there?”

Autism Horses Australia have extended their services and now also offer fun and educational day trips and school holiday activities.

You can find about more about AHA via their website www.autismhorsesaustralia.com.au or follow them on Facebook @autismhorsesaustralia.