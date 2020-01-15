Australia Day in the Northern Valleys!

Bindoon

Shire of Chittering’s Australia Day celebrations commence with a breakfast at Clune Park, Bindoon at 9 am. This is followed by a citizenship ceremony and presentation of Australia Day awards. For more information phone Michelle on 9576 4640.

Bullsbrook

CWA Bullsbrook and Districts Australia Day Breakfast: Everyone is welcome to join us for breakfast 8am to 10am on Sunday 26 January at Lowery Park, Eden Drive, Bullsbrook.

Breakfast for a gold coin donation, with activities for the children and time to enjoy the company of family and friends in a relaxed and shady park setting.

Perth’s Outback Splash are hosting their 6th annual Australia Day Party with a live DJ, free Aussie tattoos, watermelon eating competition, lamingtons, Zooper Doopers and a sausage sizzle all included with normal ticket price. Open 10 am to 5 pm.

Cervantes

Cervantes Ratepayers and Progress Association, in conjunction with the Men’s Shed will be hosting Australia Day Breakfast, with sausages, muffins, tea/coffee and juice.

Listen to some good old Aussie music as you catch up with friends for a chat while enjoying breakfast. This is a free event, however a gold coin donation to the Royal Flying Doctor Service will be welcome.

Gingin

Shire of Gingin are hosting a breakfast from 7.30 am at Neergabby Grounds on Gingin Brook Road. An official program will follow from 9 am including a citizenship ceremony and announcement of Citizen of the Year awards for 2020.

Jurien Bay

Sponsored by the Shire of Dandaragan and hosted by the Jurien Bay Progress Association, an Australia Day breakfast will be held at Dobbyn Park from 8-10 am.

Lower Chittering

Support the Lower Chittering Volunteer Bushfire Brigade with a breakfast at Lower Chittering Hall from 8.30 am. Bacon and egg rolls, sausage sizzle, Golden Grove orange juice and tea and coffee will be available. For more information phone Michelle on 0412 129 719.

Moora

The 2020 Rotary Australia Day Awards Breakfast will be held at Apex Park from 8 am. The breakfast is $15 for a family or $5 for individuals. Please BYO chair.

Wannamal

Wannamal’s Australia Day celebrations will be held a few days after the day itself, with the Wannamal Long Table Dinner on Friday 31 January.

Come and celebrate Australia among the gum trees! Dinner starts from 6.30 pm, bookings are essential and capped at 80 adults. RSVP to Angela 0419 043 960 or Lucy 0408 591 119. BYO Drinks. Family friendly event sponsored by the Shire of Chittering.