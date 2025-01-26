Australia Day Honour for Jurien Bay’s Robin Randall

Robin Randall of Jurien Bay has been awarded a posthumous Order of Australia Medal in recognition of his outstanding service to the community through his contributions to emergency response organisations.

Robin began volunteering with Jurien Bay Marine Rescue in 1993 after retiring from his role as Manager of the Badgingarra Research Station with the Department of Agriculture. His dedication earned him life membership in 2011. Over the years, Robin held multiple roles within the organisation, including serving as Commander from 2001 to 2002. In this leadership position, he was responsible for overseeing the local branch, ensuring operators received adequate training, maintaining vessels, and coordinating with emergency services.

When the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) introduced mandatory Skippers Tickets for recreational fishermen, Robin was instrumental in the transition. He completed a Certificate IV training course, becoming the region’s only certified trainer at the time. Robin also conducted accredited radio operator courses for the public, donating the proceeds—over $30,000—to Jurien Bay Marine Rescue. Even while wintering in Broome, he continued this work, with the proceeds also benefiting the Marine Rescue.

Robin was previously awarded Citizen of the Year in 2011 for the Shire of Dandaragan, for his contribution to the local community through Jurien Marine Rescue. He won the National Medal for his service to DFES and Jurien Bay Marine Rescue in 2021.

Robin’s commitment to his community was equally evident in his involvement with the local Anglican Church. First serving at St. James in Moora, and later in the Parish of Turquoise Coast, Robin held numerous leadership roles, including positions on the St. James Hostel Board and the Parish Council. A member of the Anglican Synod from the 1980s until his retirement, Robin regularly attended Synod meetings in Perth and became a lay preacher to ensure more frequent services for the communities of Badgingarra and Jurien Bay.

Robin’s contributions have left a legacy of service, generosity, and community spirit. His Order of Australia Medal is a fitting tribute, and will be accepted on his behalf by his wife Janice.