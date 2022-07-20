Nine proud graduates gathered at the Moora Racecourse earlier this month ready to celebrate their successful completion of their Certificate 3 in Civil Construction Plant Operations. In partnership with Iluka, Piacentini & Sons with support from Amity, the Training Alliance Group have taken the group through their paces over the 12-week course covering off the skills required for construction work, mobile plant operation and earth moving.

Training Ailliance Group (TAG) offered a bespoke 12-week course, on-site at the Moora Racecourse. Graduates have the industry skills and work experience to kick-start their careers. Each graduate now has their construction white card, and tickets to operate skid steer loader, excavator and front-end loader. TAG Director, Bala Suppiah, said the success of the initiative was the result of dedicated people, effective partnerships, and community spirit.

Iluka’s Community Liaison Advisor, Bronwyn Fox, said that in a marketplace where employers are actively seeking workers, this course provided benefits to Iluka and job seekers alike. “Here at Iluka, we are looking to develop employment pathways and opportunities for local people to enter the workforce. We aim to provide access to mining companies and break down the barriers to working on a mine. It can be quite daunting for anyone starting at a mine site,” Ms Fox said.

Local employment, and a diverse workforce are key targets for Iluka, who hope that by supporting training at a local level, they can enhance the capacity of local people. “Iluka is such a great asset for our region,” said Moora Shire President, Tracy Lefroy.

“To have a company that invests in having a positive impact in the local communities in which they operate is fantastic. We see Iluka and Piacentini and Sons as being part of the sustainable future of our region.”

“By upskilling young people Iluka believes this will have an impact long after we are gone from the region which is a great outcome for the whole community,” added Ms Brown.

TAG are looking forward to returning to Moora in March 2023 with further training opportunities.