On Saturday 23 March, just before Easter, a very special afternoon gathering is taking place at Peace Estate in Lower Chittering. It will be the inaugural event at the newly reclaimed venue, Peace Estate.

Host Wendy Gellard invites you to join her for a celebration of ‘Peace and All Good’ – a selection of songs of hope, dance and yoga displays, meditation and talks starting at 3:30 pm and finishing at 5:30 pm. The proceeds will aid an overseas orphan program and light refreshments will be available.

“This is a family friendly event aimed to foster appreciation of nature and promote peace and wellbeing,” says Wendy, who was inspired to hold an event to commemorate the revitalisation of an historical citrus shed she has been renovating over the past year.

“When I saw this place I knew what I had to do,” she explains. “You see the ruin has actually created a natural amphitheatre – it’s just wonderful!”

Indeed, the roofless structure, guessed to have been built around 100 years ago and originally used as one of the first citrus packing sheds in the Chittering Valley, sits chimerically at the base of the terraced hillside, creating a perfect stage.

Months of physical labour by Wendy, her friends, and travelling backpackers has breathed new life into the building, creating a marvellous space waiting to be enjoyed.

“When I first started the project you could hardly enter the building. It was like cleaning an elephant – and I couldn’t even see its toenails!” she said.

A sanctuary of peace for overseas guests, pilgrims, backpackers and locals, Wendy’s guesthouse, Peace be Still, is perched atop the adjacent hill.

Over the past 40 years Wendy has hosted yoga retreats, ballet performances, spiritual gatherings and world renowned speakers at Peace be Still – as well as publishing her booklet “Every walk has a story” – best described as an annotated guide to the numerous walking paths which begin at Peace Be Still, and explore the adjoining Moondyne Nature Reserve.

To join Wendy and the talented group of singers and artists she has gathered for Peace and All Good, and enjoy an evening of appreciation in beautiful surroundings, please book by emailing peacebestill@iinet.net.au or phoning 9571 8108.

Flyers can also be found at the Chittering Tourist Office. When booking, include your name, number of tickets and address. Tickets are $30 each and payment can be made directly to: Peace be Still : BSB 086 288,

ACC: 6771 39290. Bring a picnic rug or chair and insect repellent on the day!