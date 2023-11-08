10th Bindoon Show Rodeo a sellout!

Cowgirls and cowboys put on a spectacular show in the arena for the 10th Bindoon Show Rodeo on 14 October.

The Borrello Beef Open Bull Ride was taken out with a score of 84 by Australian Champion and Gingin local Wade McCarthy, and Muchea cowboy Jack Collins grabbed second place. Wade McCarthey and Brendon Van Zyl then shared a win in the Withnell Stockyards Bareback event on a score of 67 points with Jack Collins winning the Saddle bronc, riding Bindoon stock contractor Alister Oversby’s bucking horse, Hot Legs.

Tenika McCarthy riding her rocket red mare Roxy, won the Western Hay Ladies Barrel Race in impressive fashion with a time of 15. 23 seconds. Winner of the Gingin Vet Clinic’s Ladies Breakaway Roping in a time of 2.9 seconds was Bindoon cowgirl Amanda Oversby.

Travelling down from her hometown of Karratha, Tui Manger was on fire in the Fiducian Ladies Undecorating, plucking the ribbon in 1.73 seconds, riding her legendary gelding Cruise, who was also mounted by Regan Langridge to a win the Steer Wrestling in 7.66 seconds. In the Team Roping Event, new local resident Dylan Ruff, partnered by Duane Fuller, showed the crowd how to catch a steer in a time of 7.56 seconds. All winners of the Rodeo’s events received a stunning leather engraved clock made by local young leather craftsman Russell Oversby.

With the level of skills dramatically improving over the last few years, WA Rodeo Juniors also put on a cracking performance. Once again, Rusty Electricals’ Anthony Russell was the proud supporter of the Courtney Russell Memorial All round Junior Award. When points were tallied after two days of rodeo, seven-year-old Cobb Oversby proudly took out the weekend’s All Round Champion Award, collecting the donated cash prize plus a stunning leather engraved clock.

Freshly back from competing at the American World Junior Bull riding Finals, Coby McCarthy showed he has the skills to win the Under 14 Steer ride on 68 points, and smiley superstar Archie Wardlow won the Under 11 Steer ride. Both the Junior Breakaway and Under 18 Steer ride were won by Queensland cowboy Jackson Dickson, in very impressive style, with 2.70 secs and 70 points respectively. Russell Oversby then took out his 20th win a row in the Under 11 Barrel race on his incredible mare Fluer. Alexis Watts was the fastest in the Under 14 division on her horse Slyde in a time of 17.06 seconds, and Kiara Edwards scooted around the barrels on the champion barrel racing horse, It Wasn’t Me to win the Under 18 Division in 16.98 seconds.

Bindoon Agricultural Society Inc. would like to thank the fantastic sponsors and volunteers who provided financial and in-kind support. Many generous people and businesses have supported our rodeo right from the start, ten years, and have seen it grow into the extremely popular sold-out event which brings thousands of people to our beautiful district.

The Mogumber New Years Eve Rodeo tickets are selling fast. Their show was sold out early last year, so if you are keen to watch the action and have a great night out, be sure to get your tickets soon to avoid disappointment.