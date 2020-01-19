What a way to end the year!

Mougmber Outback Club

Mogumber was the place to be on New Year’s Eve as thousands of visitors flocked to the little rural town to experience a country style celebration. As the sun went down for the last time in 2019, talented cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country battled it out in the arena, showcasing their horsemanship, stock handling ability and bravery. It was thanks to Gold Level Sponsor GILMAC, numerous other local sponsors and a fabulous group of volunteers for ensuring the event can be hosted in the regional town.

In additional to the rodeo entertainment, visitors enjoyed paddock style camping, allowing them to party late into the night with live music from The Midnight Jokers.

“It was a pleasure to have so many bright and cheerful people in the Mogumber townsite, which normally comprises of a handful of houses and a pub,” said Shire President Pauline Bantock. “The community offered a fundraising breakfast stall the next morning, although some faces looked a little less bright following the NYE Celebration. Even so, the words of please and thank you still flowed through to the volunteers. Mogumber is so lucky to attract that genuine country crowd,” she said.

The Junior Steer ride events kicked off first in front of the large main crowd. A proud family watched local lass Rose Metcalf take out the WFI U11 Steer Ride – a well-earned win after her extra practice at the close by Mogumber Arena. Dylan-Thomas Johnson won the Primaries Moora U18 Steer ride and the Metcalf name was announced again when Levi won the Daimler Trucks U14 Steer Ride ahead of second place Cooper Casey.

Rachel Oakes won the Junior Breakaway Roping in a time of 2.92 seconds on horse Cowboy, an event sponsored by MP Melissa Price. In the barrel events, all sponsored by local business Western Hay, Jack Henneberry rode to win the U11 Junior Barrel Race in 16.39 seconds. Levi Metcalf added to the trophy cabinet with a win in the U11-U14 Junior Barrel Race in 17.05 seconds. Brianna Maxwell won the U14-U18 Juvenile Barrel Race in a time of 15.48.

12-year-old local Kiara Edwards took out first place in the Western Hay Novice Barrel Race, competing against 61 riders – many more than double her age! Her time of 15.39 was blistering and the Edwards and Darr Families should be very proud. Another Local, Moora’s Wendy Harris, won the Open Ladies Barrel Race riding Nera in 15.87 seconds.

In the Novice Bull Ride, sponsored by McIntosh & Sons, it was Trent Dawson who took home the prize money scoring 66 points, just 1 point ahead of second place Deejay Caddies.

Gingin based Stacey McCarthy achieved a time of 3.95 seconds to win the Northern Valley News Ladies Breakaway Roping. Next was the Ladies Steer Undecorating, sponsored by Fuel Distributors. Freya Tomasini flew out of the chute, undecorating in a first-place time of 1.73 seconds. Kim Dawson won the Moora Toyota Steer Wrestling and Mark Maxwell rode Buddy to a win in the Ajax Contracting Rope & Tie event.

Jeremy Green ended the year in great style, placing both 1st & 2nd in the Halligan Rural Supplies Team Roping event. He teamed with Kim Dawson in 1st Place and with Cody Lambert in 2nd Place. The last event on the night was the Borrello Beef Bull Ride and it was Bullsbrook local Jack Collins who won on a score of 75.

The volunteer effort put into the Gilmac Mogumber New Years’ Eve Rodeo is massive. On top of the 7 days of set up and pack down, some MOC members work 48hrs straight during the event, ensuring things are kept on track and visitors are safe and happy.

“There are not enough words to thank all the volunteers. Their work ethic is clearly a reflection of the community pride they have in their town and fundraising aim. While not every aspect of the event is perfect, the volunteers learn from each event and work towards producing a bigger and better event the following year,” said Event Organiser Pauline Bantock.

With a huge fire in Mogumber consuming an extra week of volunteer hours right before the rodeo, the extra hand from locals, rodeo enthusiasts and people outside the area took a little pressure off the already tired Mogumber community.

“We look forward to welcoming more volunteers to the group in 2020. The club’s AGM will be held on February 1st 5 pm at the Mogumber Hall,” said Pauline.