WA riders off the to the USA!

If you looked up the word ‘grit’ online, it would probably have a picture of Lucy next to it, says proud mum Amanda Oversby.

After an extreme illness barely two months ago the talented 13-year-old from Bindoon had a dream run in the recent Australian High School Rodeo Finals held at Bendemeer, NSW, and then again at the ABCRA National Rodeo Finals at Tamworth.

The normally fighting fit teen spent over three weeks in Perth Childrens’ Hospital in November last year, having to have 3.5 litres of infection drained out of her chest – and her goals of heading east this January to compete in Australia’s top annual events seemed off the cards.

“Through hard work, resilience and a great attitude Lucy was able to get back in the saddle quickly and make the 4000 km trip over east with her mare Fleur to compete in both of the National competitions,” explains Amanda.

The three days of Australian High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo is a qualifier to select the Australian team for the American High School Rodeo competition in June and July, against some of the best young cowgirls and cowboys of the world – and it’s been a lifelong ambition for Lucy to qualify and head to the states as part of the Australian team.

Lucy and her horse Fleur performed extraordinarily well to win the Aggregate Champion in Barrel racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping and Team Roping events in the Junior High School Division and to claim the All-round Champion Junior High School Cowgirl Buckle for the weekend’s event, securing her place on the prestigious team.

Jeremy Brown from Mt Barker was the only other Western Australian competitor to qualify, making the Australian Senior High School Rodeo Team in the Calf Roping event after impressively catching at all three days.

The following weekend saw another three full days of competition at Tamworth’s Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association Nationals Finals, in which only the top 15 competitors of each event for the year compete. “There was plenty of representation from WA in every event in the Junior and Open Rodeos to do us proud” said Amanda.

Lucy was one of the youngest in the Junior Breakaway Roping and ended up the ABCRA Aggregate Champion for Junior U18 Breakaway Roping after three catches and also took out the Junior All-round Cowgirl for the ABCRA National Finals Rodeo.

“Lucy is extremely grateful for the huge amount of support from her family and friends to get her to this position. The opportunity to represent Australia and compete against the best in the world, she hopes will help to pave a pathway for many other young cowgirls and cowboys of this State to help grow their skills and give them the opportunity to also become great role models,” said Amanda.

We wish both Lucy and Jeremy the best of luck and we look forward to supporting them as they raise the funds to go represent Australia in this extremely skilful sport.