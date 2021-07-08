Tails are wagging at Moggy’s Doggys!

If cosying up with your canine companion is starting to seem like a less-than-attractive-prospect due to the odour arising from their furry faces, it might be time to call Moggy’s Doggys!

Moggy’s Doggys, based in Lower Chittering, has been pampering Northern Valleys pooches since 2017 after Kim Mogensen and her family relocated from Townsville, where they had been successfully running the business there for five years.

Kim says, “I missed working with animals, and I wanted to raise awareness of rescue organisations and raise funds for SAFE Perth — $2 from every dog wash is donated to SAFE Perth to help rehome rescued pets,” said Kim.

“It was supposed to be just a Saturday job for me to enjoy my passion for animals and raise funds for SAFE.

“I am now mobile Monday-Friday and Saturday afternoons, and I set up at Mean Bean Diner Carpark in Bullsbrook on Saturday mornings for those that want to come to me.”

The Moggy’s Doggys experience includes a shampoo, with a choice of natural essential oil shampoo, Aleveen or Malaseb, with face and ears washer-wiped; a rinse, chamois dry and a spray of essential oil cologne to protect their skin and coat whilst their own oils come back through. Finished up with a brush and tasty treat, which are made in-house and available to purchase outside of a wash, along with WA-made dry dog food, pest control and Rogz Dogz products.

“We make our own dog treats like jerky, pig ears/trotters, etc so we know where the raw product comes from,” explains Kim. “They are free from nasty additives and they are fresh.”

“There’s no obligation to book a wash to purchase goods from us. We understand families are busy and we can take the pressure off them to save time — we also deliver during lock downs too!”

For Kim, there is more satisfaction in her job than just delivering a clean dog at the end of the process.

“This isn’t a business for me,” she says. “Our Moggy’s Doggys family is growing and I’m loving every dog and their human I meet. The best feeling is meeting a family and watching the trust grow over a few visits with the dog.

“I also love driving around our beautiful surroundings soaking in the gorgeous landscapes. I service Bindoon to Swan View and everywhere in between. I am looking at heading out to Wannamal soon — so long as there are dogs needing a visit from me, I’m happy to travel!”

If you have an anxious dog, you can be reassured Kim will look after them. “I treat all my dog customers as if they were my own family member,” she says. “I pride myself in making the experience in my tub as enjoyable as possible to each and every dog. I take particular attention to those that are afraid of water and assist in building their confidence.”

To book a Moggy’s Doggys Hydrobath for your pooch, phone Kim on 0400 077 365 and you can follow them Facebook @moggysdoggys.