This Christmas strawberry tree has been a favourite with my children (and their teachers) for quite a few years now! It’s ideal for kids’ Christmas parties as it’s a somewhat healthy option and gluten free but still looks impressive!

The hardest part is sourcing a foam cone – Spotlight or Big Bubble usually carry them. Once you find the ideal cone you can reuse it year after year, provided no-one accidently throws it away.

You’ll need:

1 x foam cone

1 x platter – a large round one slightly bigger than a dinner plate works well.

1 x packet toothpicks

1 x Christmas star

4-6 punnets of strawberries (depending on size)

1 x punnet blueberries or Malteasers

Icing sugar to dust.

Method:

Stick the cone to the platter with blue tack so it’s steady.

Rinse and drain the berries . I leave the green leaves on but you can remove.

Starting at the base stick a toothpick in the cone and spike the strawberry onto it. Work your way all over the cone covering with strawberries as close as possible.

When it’s mostly covered you can use the blueberries or Malteasers to fill in the gaps.

Place the star on top and dust with icing sugar for a pretty snow effect! Snow may not be very Aussie, but sugar sure is :-). It actually looks lovely without it too if you want a sugar-free option.