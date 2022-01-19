BREAD

500 g of strong white bread flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp caster sugar

7 g of dried yeast

75 ml of olive oil

225-250 ml milk

GARLIC AND HERB MIX

3 bulbs of garlic

1 handful of parsley, and chives, finely chopped

100 ml of olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

Add the flour, salt, sugar, yeast, olive oil and 225 ml of milk to a large mixing bowl.

Mix all the ingredients together until they start to come together, adding more milk as required.

Knead on a floured surface for around 10 minutes, until soft and stretchy (or approximately 5 minutes in a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook).

Add to an oiled bowl covered with oiled cling film for around 2 hours, until doubled in size. Meanwhile roast the garlic bulbs.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Cut the tops off the bulbs and place on a baking sheet covered with foil. Drizzle with a little olive oil and cover tightly with foil.

Roast in the oven for around 1 hour until soft. Allow to cool before mixing with the chopped herbs and olive oil, set aside.

Once the dough has proved knock it back on a floured surface and divide into 24 equal pieces.

Grease a large loaf pan or baking tin. Form each piece of dough into a ball, roll in the garlic and herb mix and then into the baking tin. Cover again with cling film and leave to prove for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Bake for around 45 minutes until well risen and cooked all the way through. Times will vary depending on how deep your tin is. If it begins to brown too much on top, cover with foil. Serve warm.