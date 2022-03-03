Behind the unassuming façade of a shed in Gypsum Street lies Jurien Bay’s vibrant new watering hole, Kakka Alley Brewing Co. With cold, flowing ale on tap and décor that both embraces Turquoise Coast vibes and is embedded in local history, this post-retirement project for Stephen (Stevo) McLeary and his partner Jane Godbold is a valuable addition to the town.

Opening on December 9 2021, Kakka Alley Brewing Co. has been very well received.

“I think a lot of people thought it was going to be a 24-hour pub with people partying and running amok – but it’s not!” says Stevo. “We are kid friendly, have a magnificent playground and get a lot of young and young-at-heart people who enjoy a drink and a pizza on a sunny afternoon – it’s a good mixture.”

Stevo and Jane’s vision was for a sophisticated, family-friendly and laid-back microbrewery. Kakka Alley has a distinct maritime theme, a nod to the town’s industry and Steveo’s forty-five-year career as a crayfisherman. While they waited for all the bureaucratic boxes to be ticked, they got to work on the infrastructure, and you would be hard-pressed to find more hands-on business owners.

From the functional, bespoke furniture, including timber-slab tables with an intricate rock lobster design burnt into them, to the decorative metal art that adorns the walls, everything was made by Stevo and Jane.



“We thought, worst comes to worst we can sell it all,” laughs Stevo. “As soon as I made something, someone would want it!”

Jane adds, “We just woke up every day and thought, ‘What do you reckon, should we go this way or that way?’”

“All of a sudden, we got the licence and had to get serious about it and get it up and going,” said Stevo.

When you sidle up to the bar to order your pint, it is worth taking note of the materials used. The timber is from Badgingarra’s Hill River Bridge and there are reclaimed poles from the old Jurien Bay Jetty, which was damaged by storms in 2003. There is shelving from the IGA, metal bar from the windfarm and even the cool room is from the town’s original bottle shop.

Repurposing these materials not only made sense from an environmental point of view and for adding historical context, it insulated Stevo and Jane from supply chain interruptions caused by COVID, Cyclone Seroja and bushfires. While the world went in and out of lockdowns, they were able to get on with it.

Visiting Kakka Alley is an immersive experience. Every piece of paraphernalia, inspired by the coastal environment, has been carefully selected and has a story. The bartenders are more than happy to have a yarn and impart their local knowledge, including how the brewery got its name.

“There used to be a roaring trade in undersize crays and once or twice a year the fisheries department would come to town,” said Jane. “With no mobile phones or any way to tell the fisherman that fisheries were in town; the ladies would hang a white sheet on the line as the signal to let everyone at sea not to bring any undersize crays in today.”

These undersized crayfish were known by the colloquial term ‘kakka’ (sometimes spelt ‘cacka’) and a street, not far from where the brewery is located, was the main thoroughfare to the boats. This street was nicknamed Kakka Alley.

Beer and cider from Outback Brewing and The Bailey Brewing Co currently keep customers happy and hydrated while the Kakka Alley brand is developed.

“We are working towards getting our own beer in here as soon as we can,” said Stevo. “We are working on recipes, including a session ale – something that everything likes – and eventually go into the pale ales and the draughts.”

The food menu is modest but well thought out and will continue to be developed. A highlight on local produce — the signature seafood pizza is a standout best seller — is a priority.

“We’ve been listening to feedback, working out what opening hours best suit the town and incorporating a courtesy bus to serve the locals,” said Stevo. “We’re also open to hosting functions, community group outings, bus tours etc outside of our advertised opening hours.”

Kakka Alley Brewing Co. currently open Fridays and Saturdays, 12-8 pm and Sundays 12-7.30 pm. You can keep up to date with them on Facebook and Instagram at Kakka Alley Brewing Co. Jurien Bay and they can be contacted on 0467 717 214.