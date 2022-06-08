Our galaxy is filled with millions of stars and out under dark country skies, the view is incredible. Scientists estimate that our universe contains around 70 sextillion stars, that’s a 7 followed by 22 zeros and more stars than grains of sand here on Earth.

However, there are also dark regions throughout that multitude of stars and one of interest now is the Coalsack Nebula. It is a massive dense cloud of interstellar dust that is blocking the stars behind it and is approximately 600 light years from Earth. This thick dense cloud is fuel for future star formation and can be easily seen on a dark night.

The Coalsack Nebula is special in that it also forms the head of the Aboriginal constellation, the Emu In The Sky. Just below the Southern Cross, try to find a dark oval shape, this is the head of the Emu with its beak pointing out. The long neck stretches down and to the left through the middle of ‘the Pointers’. The body and legs of the Emu stretch halfway across the horizon towards the east.

It lies within the band of the Milkyway and its shape is outlined by dark areas of the night sky, not the stars.

When to look: 8.30 pm, mid-June.

Which direction to look: South

As the weather begins to cool we move into winter, marked by the winter solstice on June 21, the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year. It’s a great time to be looking at the stars and also searching out the mysterious dark regions of the sky.

Find more stargazing tips and country events at

www.astrotourismwa.com.au.

If you’re a budding “astro-enthusiast”, check out…Stargazers Club WA’s telescope classes and astronomy events for beginners at: www.stargazersclubwa.com.au.