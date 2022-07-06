Stargazers have plenty to see this month, starting with a “Supermoon” on 13 July. The Moon’s orbit around Earth is slightly oval shaped or elliptical. So, every month there’s a time when the Moon is at its closest distance to Earth (at perigee) and another time when it is at its furthest distance from Earth (at apogee).

When perigee coincides with the full Moon, it’s popularly called a “Supermoon”. And when the Moon is at apogee? Well, it’s a “Micromoon”!

When to look: The Moon rises at 4.50 pm on 13 July. It will be at perigee and approx. 357,122 kms from Earth.

Which direction to look: You will need a low, clear horizon as the Moon rises in the east.

Does a Supermoon look bigger to the naked eye? Find out at astrotourismwa.com.au/supermoon.

At months end we will be treated to the Southern Delta-Aquarids Meteor Shower. Meteor showers occur as planet Earth crosses the orbital path of a comet. As comets pass by the sun, the extreme temperatures heat up the nucleus causing debris particles to spread out creating a comet tail. As Earth passes through this debris cloud, we see the fiery spectacle of a meteor shower.

The peak of the shower coincides with a new moon, meaning conditions are ideal to spot these sizzling ‘shooting stars’.

When to look: Peak is on 29 July, but worth looking either side of this date too. Best after midnight in the early morning with meteors appearing to emanate from a point high in the north- eastern sky.

Enjoy a bumper month of cosmic views!

Find more stargazing tips and country events at www.astrotourismwa.com.au. If you’re a budding astro-enthusiast, check outStargazers Club WA’s telescope classes & astronomy events for beginners at: www.stargazersclubwa.com.au.