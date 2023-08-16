Federal Member for Durack Melissa Price MP became a temporary ‘shed sheila’ when she visited the Bindoon Men’s Shed on Tuesday 15 August.

Minister Price covered a variety of topics in her address to the Men’s Shed, including the challenges of managing the new peri-urban parts of Durack – such as Gingin and Chittering – that were added to the electorate before the last federal election.

“I inherited these beautiful areas, but as you can imagine, people were wondering what on earth do they have in common with Roebourne, for example,” she said.

“It was a challenge – previously representing people from Southern Cross through to Wyndham, a lot of their issues were the same – equity of health, equity of education. But the closer you get to the city, you are generally in a better position in these areas, but have other concerns.”

Minister Price also spoke openly about her experience of being a minister in opposition for the first time. She managed to retain the seat of Durack in the 2022 election that saw five previously safe Liberal seats in WA be won by Labor and independent candidates.

“How do you be a good representative; how do you advocate when you are not in government? I was in mourning for a bit, but I have figured it out. At the end of the day those small issues people need help with don’t go away. People still come to our office with their immigration issues, Centrelink, NDIS – if anything they have increased. Thankfully I have a wonderful team and we’re still able to get things done.”

The Bindoon Men’s Shed has been a hotbed for visitors lately – perhaps word has got out about what a friendly and supportive bunch they all are? It is a message President Alan Barnes and Vice President Ian Dickie (pictured above with Minister Price) are keen to broadcast to the wider community.

“People think they have to come here and just do woodwork, and that’s not the case,” said Alan. “Most of the action happens at the tea table, and we just chatter away.”

Ian agrees – “We’re not here to make toys – although we do do that – it’s mostly about the comradery, getting people out of the house, and combatting loneliness.”

The Shed has been going for nearly 11 years and is well-stocked, well-funded and wants for nothing but new members to come and experience the support on offer.

“You want be asked to fundraise or donate anything,” said Alan. “Just come and join in – you can chat, play pool or cards, do as little or as much as you like.”

The Bindoon Men’s Shed is open from 8am to 3pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays and by special request. Scone Days, open to the whole community, are held on a bi-monthly basis, the next one is Friday 1 September from 10am to 11.30am. To organise transport for Scone Day, and for any general enquiries you can phone Alan on 0437 760 298.

With Minister Price joining State Opposition Leader Shane Love and Martin Aldridge MLC among recent political guests, Alan is wondering who will be next?

“I’ve actually approached Joe Biden to see if he wants to come next week, but I haven’t heard back!” he laughed.