Herbed zucchini balls

A very tasty, bite-sized savoury appetizer which is packed with flavour – and a fabulous way of using up the vegetables and herbs which are in season at the moment!

Once again, a satisfying feeling to look down onto the mixture in the bowl and know that everything you see there has been locally grown or come from your own garden. If you don’t have all of the herbs listed, it doesn’t matter, you can use dried herbs instead.

Ingredients

• 1 medium zucchini grated and well-drained (about a cup full)

• 50 g Parmesan cheese

• 50 g bread crumbs

• 1 egg

• 6 tblsp chopped fresh herbs. Use parsley, chives, basil, oregano or whatever you have.

• 2 cloves crushed garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Prepare a baking tray with baking paper.

To drain the grated zucchini, place it onto a tea towel and roll the tea towel till all the zucchini moisture is removed.

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.

Shape the mixture into small balls and place them onto the baking tray. Bake for about 20 minutes or until a golden colour. Serve while warm.

This mixture will make about 20 balls.