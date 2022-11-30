OLD YOUNG’S TAKES OUT THREE SPOTS IN THE TOP 10 AT THE WA GOOD FOOD GUIDE SPIRIT AWARDS, INCLUDING NUMBER ONE FOR GINGIN GIN.

Gingin Gin, crafted by Old Young’s Distillery has claimed the top spot at the WA Good Food Guide Spirit Awards which took place at Optus Stadium on Monday 21 November. Old Young’s Six Seasons Gin and Pure No 1. Vodka also placed at #3 and #7 respectively, making the distillery the most highly awarded of over 60 entries.

After the success of WA Good Food Guide Beer and Wine Awards in previous years, this is the first time the publication has included a spirits category in the awards, celebrating of the depth of distillation⁣ occurring in WA. Judged by a panel of industry professionals, the focus was on deliciousness over all else, and bringing attention to those defying standard⁣ categories with unique products.⁣

Gingin Gin began as a passion project by Old Young’s creator James Young. Distilled in the aptly named town of Gingin, less than an hour from where James was born, the classically styled gin was inspired by the region which is a productive food bowl, brimming with WA produce – and a great source of botanicals!

“A standout expression, Gingin Gin exhibits depth and complexity… A strong case for what the quintessential Australian Dry Gin could be.” – WA Good Food Guide

Gingin Gin balances classic botanicals with local citrus and olive leaf, alongside more exotic aromatics of green tea and almond. An elegant and exquisite spirit, hugely versatile across a range of mixed drinks and fine cocktails.

Placing 3rd, Six Seasons Gin isn’t shy on flavour – balancing a herbal and savoury recipe of native botanicals with a hefty 50 per cent abv.

“The Six Seasons represents a clever approach by Old Young’s, who use native botanicals in a meaningful and ultimately delicious way” – WA Good Food Guide

Pure No. 1 Vodka showcases the quality of the distilling team. Made from Australian sugarcane and Swan Valley grapes, it is a crisp, classic vodka with a supple mouthfeel and delicate hints of vanilla and lemon.

Gingin Gin, Old Young’s Six Seasons Gin and Old Young’s Pure No.1 Vodka are available in good bottle shops now, as well as from the distillery tasting room located in the Swan Valley.

Old Young’s Kitchen also placed #35 on the night in WA Good Food Guide’s Top 100.