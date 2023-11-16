Festival of Fun for all abilities at Cahoots Camp Kerem

Have you heard of Cahoots? They are a registered NDIS provider who run a range of inclusive activities and camps for children of all abilities. In January 2022 Cahoots took over the management of Kerem Adventure Camp in Bullsbrook, realising a dream to have a dedicated facility catering to more young people and their families in an impactful way.

On Saturday 28 October, Cahoots held their inaugural Festival of Fun at Camp Kerem. High Support Service Coordinator Sarah Harris said, “The aim of the day was to encourage existing Cahoots families and members of the wider community to visit our beautiful campsite for a free day of fun!

“We were pleased to provide an inclusive event for our community of participants and the wider public.”

The Festival of Fun featured a wide range of activities from gratitude rocks and face painting, to tackling the high ropes course and navigating a Zorb ball through the tracks. Having attendance capped and plenty of room at the sprawling Camp Kerem, as well as a quiet hour, dedicated sensory room and experienced Cahoots staff on hand, provided families with a festival experience usually out of reach in what can be a triggering environment.

Sarah said, “Thanks to the City of Swan Community Grants scheme and Woolworths, who have kindly donated products and resources for this event.”

Find out more about Cahoots and Camp Kerem at www.cahoots.org.au