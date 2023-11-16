Helen Ker

The Gingin campdraft club in Western Australia held the 2023 Gingin Cullalla Feedlot Campdraft from October 20th to the 22nd. With great weather all weekend, and apart from a lot of flies and a few ticks, everyone had a wonderful time.

Our skilled judges were Rhys Morrissey, Scott Keilar, Moneeka Angel, Sharlie Morrisson, and Tony Ward who cracked the whip to 560 starters over the weekend. The Cullalla Feedlot near Gingin very kindly donated the bulk of the cattle, with Bettini Beef providing the lovely quiet Junior and Juvenile cattle.

Our very generous sponsors always support the Gingin campdraft, and this year was no exception with some lovely prizes being provided. Kylie Van den Broeke from Yarloop helped run the office for us along with Club Secretary Karen Thompson to make the weekend flow exceptionally well. Additionally, Club President Dan Rieusset, Vice-President Rob Wearne, and Treasurer Kym Hamilton worked exceptionally hard behind the scenes to bring the weekend together for everyone. The ambulance and the medics patiently sat by the arena all weekend without incident, and we are extremely grateful to Iluka Resources for sponsoring our medical staff and ambulance.

The Dakota Stud Ladies Campdraft kicked off the Gingin program on Friday morning, with Janice Bell riding Peptos Ruby Lena taking home the gorgeous ladies’ pearl necklace; Janice also won the top cut out. This was followed by the Image Resources and Just Crackin’ Quarter Horse Stud Maiden A campdraft. Garrett Henderson riding Denny took the honours in this event, with Phillip Panomarenko winning the TCO on La Dolce Vita. Next was the DSY Engineering and Wongan Concrete Services Novice A, and Matt Herbert riding Beasley River Bundella won the Novice A draft, with Darci Nancarrow on Pipin Hot Pepto winning the TCO.

Saturday’s events commenced with the first round of the International Livestock Export Restricted Open for Novice and Open Horses. This was followed by the W and J Greenwell Saturday Junior event, which was won by Chloe Land who also won the TCO riding Shiraz. Sophie Gordon riding Redskins Magic Money won the Saturday RSM Juvenile draft and the TCO. The Road Trains Australia (RTA) and Rural Infrastructure Services Maiden B draft was next on the program, with Bruce Trenaman from Manjimup riding Hazelwood Conhectare taking the money, with Candy Hudson riding DC Topdeck victorious in the TCO.

The last event on Saturday afternoon was the Cullalla Feedlot “Dust to Diamonds” Open for Open, and after two rounds, Alistair Gordon took home the lovely sparkling diamond earrings. Jayden Panomarenko riding Johnny Paycheck won the TCO. A high-class steak and salad dinner followed in the shed that was beautifully presented and expertly decorated by volunteer Crystal Pascoe who displayed the food and tables beautifully. Presentations of some events followed, and then everyone danced till the wee hours of the morning to a rock ‘n’ roll DJ.



Sunday dawned with the perfect weather continuing, and the Jubilee Downs Pastoral Company and NuSteel Patios and Sheds Novice B was the first campdraft on the last day with Bryden Bell riding Moore Duck being the only rider in the final to achieve a second outside score in the event. TCO was a popular win, taken out by the Gingin hard-working committee man of many hats, Rob Wearne, riding Finn. Clare Bettini riding Smoothy won the W and J Greenwell Sunday Junior and the TCO. Following on from her win the previous day, Sophie Gordon riding Jam Saga was the only person to achieve an outside score in the Sunday RSM Juvenile draft. TCO was won by Renea Brown riding McDonald Double Destiny.

The next event was the second round of the ILE Cup Restricted Open for Novice and Open horses, with only 13 riders securing a spot in the second round. Eight riders made it through to the final, with Darci Nancarrow being the eventual winner and taking out the TCO on Pipin Hot Pepto. Darci took home a beautifully engraved silver quart pot as her prize. Last, but not least, the Encouragement draft was run, with Austin Smith riding Furreal coming first, and Oscar Spiers riding Acres To Spin achieving the TCO.

I would like to thank the Gingin Committee, its club members, and the army of volunteers who helped make the weekend such a success. Everyone knows their jobs to do and just gets on with it. We will regroup and start planning the next campdraft very shortly!