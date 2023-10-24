Clafoutis or flaugnard? Either way it’s brilliant with berries…

For a long time I’ve been wanting to try making clafoutis – mainly because it’s a really fun word to say – however I discovered that a genuine clafoutis must be made with cherries, and if the dish is made with any other fruit, its actually a flaugnard! Either way, this simple baked dessert (or breakfast) is absolutely delicious in a fruity, custardy way! It originated in Limousin, France and can be made with all locally sourced ingredients bar the sugar and vanilla. I used Little Creek pastured eggs, Willgrow flour, Devoted butter, Bannister Downs milk and cream and fresh blackberries and raspberries from Berry Sweet.
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 1 cup full cream milk
- 1/2 cup cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon, optional
- 2 cups fresh berries
- Powdered sugar, for garnish
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease your pan generously with butter. I used a big cast iron skillet, but a pie tin or casserole dish also works, and ramekins are great for individual portions.
- Add eggs, sugar, and salt to a mixing bowl and whisk lightly. Add flour and continue whisking until smooth and lump free. Add the melted butter, followed by the milk, cream, vanilla extract and lemon zest. Keep whisking to ensure that the mixture is completely smooth, then pour into prepared pan. Scatter the fruit onto the batter.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes until the clafoutis is just set (it’s ok if it’s still a bit wobbly in the middle) and golden at the edges. Let cool slightly until lukewarm. Dust with icing sugar, if you like. Cut into wedges and serve. *Note this goes exceptionally well served with McCormick’s honey-lovers ice cream, available from the Northern Valleys Locavore Store.