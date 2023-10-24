Clafoutis or flaugnard? Either way it’s brilliant with berries…

For a long time I’ve been wanting to try making clafoutis – mainly because it’s a really fun word to say – however I discovered that a genuine clafoutis must be made with cherries, and if the dish is made with any other fruit, its actually a flaugnard! Either way, this simple baked dessert (or breakfast) is absolutely delicious in a fruity, custardy way! It originated in Limousin, France and can be made with all locally sourced ingredients bar the sugar and vanilla. I used Little Creek pastured eggs, Willgrow flour, Devoted butter, Bannister Downs milk and cream and fresh blackberries and raspberries from Berry Sweet.

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1 cup full cream milk

1/2 cup cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon, optional

2 cups fresh berries

Powdered sugar, for garnish

Method