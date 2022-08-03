This classic French beef stew is full of rich flavours brought about by using a number of herbs which create a delicious meal.

For best results, refrigerate the beef with wine and herbs overnight.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 kg gravy beef or chuck steak (diced into cubes)

4 tblsp plain flour for dusting beef

7 or 8 sprigs if thyme

3 fresh bay leaves

Half cup of flat leaf parsley

2 tsp herbs de Provence

Half cup chopped sage leaves

3 cups red wine

2 cups vegetable stock

4 tblsp olive oil

10 shallots or small pickling onions

50 gr butter

200 gr small button mushrooms

200 gr bacon, chopped with rind removed

Salt and pepper to taste

TO PREPARE:

The night before making this, place beef with herbs and wine in the fridge to marinate.

Next day, preheat oven to 180 degrees. Drain the juice from the beef and set it aside. Heat a large frying pan and add oil. Roll the beef in flour and brown the meat in the pan in a couple of batches. Place the meat into a casserole dish and pour the reserved marinade and vegetable stock over the beef. Add salt and pepper.

Cover the dish and cook in the oven for about 2 hours. Add water if the liquid no longer covers the ingredients. Turn the meat a couple of times during cooking.

Heat oil with butter in a frying pan and add the onions, cooking for about ten minutes. Remove and set them aside. Add mushrooms with a bit more butter to the same pan and cook for a few minutes, then set them aside.

Cook bacon until crispy .Then add onions, mushrooms and bacon to the beef and cook for another half hour in the oven. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with mashed potato and vegetables of your choice.