Appreciation shown to local volunteers

Di Broad

Representatives from the Shire of Chittering’s four fire stations were each presented with a donation from the Chittering Car Club.

The presentation was made at the recent AGM of the Chittering Car Club.

Mr Thomasson said that it was a pleasure to show the appreciation of the community to the volunteers who have been so dedicated over this past summer in keeping everyone safe.

“This is just a small way we can help and to say thank you,” he said.

On behalf of the volunteers Will Lee thanked the club saying that the money would go towards the continued training of volunteers and the purchasing of much needed equipment. This is the fourth year the car club has donated to local groups from the success of their car

shows.

The next car show is planned for Sunday 15 November and will be held in the grounds of Immaculate Heart College in Lower Chittering.