Chia and berry snack jar

Chia seeds may be trendy these days, but these ancient seeds, which are native to Mexico and Central America, were used by Aztecs as far back as 3500 BC.

The tiny seeds are rich in fibre, antioxidants, calcium, phosphorous, and magnesium, as well as being an excellent source of essential fatty acids.

Many also claim that chia seeds can help with weight loss, and certainly their ability to absorb 10–12 times their weight in liquid can contribute to feeling full whilst consuming less.

A popular way of eating chia seeds is to soak them in water or milk and put them in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or overnight). The seeds absorb the liquid to form a gel, which resembles tapioca in texture and is commonly known as a ‘chia pudding’.

Pudding sounds very dessert-like, and really chia soaked in any kind of milk makes a really tasty, nutritious and healthy breakfast or work snack. Here’s a great recipe to try using chia.

Ingredients

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 cup coconut milk (or milk of your choice)

1 teaspoon of honey

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla or any flavouring (we used matcha)

Berries, granola, jam, or nuts for topping

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, stir to combine chia seeds, milk, honey and vanilla or flavour.

Pour into jars or glasses. About 200 ml is a good size.

Cover and refrigerate until thick, 2 hours up to overnight.

Serve with mixed berries, granola or any toppings of your choice.