2023 Moora Toyota Moora Cup

On Saturday 7 October, on an unusually hot spring day, a crowd of approx. 800 patrons attended the Annual Moora Toyota Moora Cup. The Race Day is not only well supported by the local community, but many patrons also travel to Moora from the surrounding districts, from Perth and beyond especially for the event. Horse numbers were one of the largest in a number of years.

President Greg Wright said that it was very pleasing to have so many horses nominated on the day and encouraging to see larger than normal fields. Moora Race Day is getting bigger each year. It was very encouraging to see larger than normal fields.

These events would not happen if it were not for the generous support of our Major Sponsors Moora Toyota, FarmCo, TABTouch, Harvest Road Group, Cataby services, Drovers Inn, Millennium Security and the many other sponsors that support the club throughout the year. Our volunteers once again did a fantastic job making the day run smoothly and Greg would like to thank everyone for that support.

This year the Moora Races were once again televised live on Sky Racing. This went very well and put Moora on the Racing Map. New improvements to the race club this year worked very well, including the extension and new Mural to the members area, and rubber and misting systems in the horse stalls.

Fashions on the Field

Ladies — Classic Ladies Fashions on the Field Winner sponsored by JD’s Electrical Services — Candas Brown.

Modern Ladies Fashions on the Field Winner sponsored by Redmac — Sally Galbraith.



Gents — Winner sponsored by Countrywide Insurance Brokers was Harry Idle.

All photos thanks to Simon Merritt from Western Racepix.