Over 30 people gathered on March 4 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Chittering for the annual World Day of Prayer service.

Held around the world on the first Friday of March, the service commenced with a prayer for the people of Ukraine, as well as a focus on the United Kingdom and specifically England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland prepares a Service in its own right.

Displays of items from these countries added atmosphere and interest.

Coordinator of the local service, Helen Millsteed, led the congregation in prayer. Following the theme of hope, the prayers included some specific to the United Kingdom, as well as the Lord’s Prayer being said in Welsh by Sue Rogers, former Bindoon resident.

A highlight was the reading of personal stories of three UK women whose lives had been turned around by their faith. A personal reflection was provided by Helena Donohue, the Chaplain at the Gingin District School, and Meg Bradford-Seeley played the organ.

Offerings were collected for an initiative to provide child-focussed bible story books to infants and young children in the UK.

A packet of seeds was given to each person as they left, as a symbol of potential and hope in our lives and into the future.

The congregation adjourned to the meeting room for morning tea, which included a number of items originating from the UK, including Irish soda bread, Welsh cakes and Bara Brith.

The World Day of Prayer is an International Ecumenical Christian Movement initiated by women. It aims to foster understanding and unity of nations around the world, developing solidarity with Christians world-wide.

The country of focus for 2023 is Taiwan and the service will be held at St Luke’s Church in Gingin.