Wildlife Carers urge dog owners to secure their pets

After a distressing incident, Chittering Wildlife Carers are reminding the community that responsible dog ownership extends beyond registration and basic care. Ensuring dogs are safely contained within their property is essential to protecting neighbours, livestock, wildlife, and the dogs themselves.



The group said, “On 23 July, two dogs entered the property of one of our wildlife carers and killed three kangaroos. One of the dogs was registered as dangerous, raising serious concerns about why the animals were roaming at 10.20 pm and how they were able to escape their property.”



Under the Shire of Chittering’s Dogs Local Law 2023, the area where a dog is kept must be fenced appropriately for the dog’s breed, age, size, and physical condition. Fences and gates must prevent the dog from passing over, under, or through them; gates must remain closed and properly latched; and all fencing must be maintained in good condition. Failing to provide effective confinement carries a modified penalty of $200.



Known dangerous dogs are subject to even stricter requirements under the WA Dog Act 1976. Their enclosure must prevent escape or unauthorised release, with breaches carrying a minimum fine of $500 and a possible fine of up to $10,000. If any dog attacks or chases a person or animal and causes injury, those responsible for controlling it may face fines of up to $10,000—or up to $20,000 for a dangerous dog.



“This is not the first time something like this has happened. The dogs were seen pulling the gate from its hinges, and our carer’s daughter, who helps feed and rescue the joeys, witnessed her beloved joey being attacked. It was an incredibly traumatic experience for everyone involved, particularly knowing these joeys had already endured such difficult beginnings.



“We want owners to be held accountable and to understand their responsibility to keep their dogs safely and securely contained. It is not the dogs’ fault – responsibility ultimately rests with their owners.”



The group hopes the incident will encourage all dog owners to check their fencing and take every precaution to prevent another devastating attack.