Why did the accountants cross the road?

Bindoon-based accountancy firm Northern Valleys Tax and Business Services will take a big step forward this month as it moves into a new, larger office space. After 3 years at the Binda Place location, owner Trish Murrell CPA said the timing was right to move and snapped up the chance to head across the road to the Bindoon Stone Cottage.

“The move coincides with the appointment of chartered accountant Claire Messenger who joined us in late September. Claire graduated from Edith Cowan University over three years ago and comes to us with solid experience from large accounting firms in Perth,” said Trish. “I’m looking forward to seeing what she brings to the business and how we can grow and expand with an additional accountant on board full-time.”

Claire’s family and her partner’s family live within the Chittering Shire and after living in Perth since she began studying she is keen to make the region her home.

“When the opportunity came up, I thought — that’s me! I plan to be here long-term,” she said.

Claire joins the existing team at Northern Valleys Tax and Business Services along with Elisha George from Gingin who recently came on board in an administration role.

“We have enjoyed the location on the Binda Place shopping strip – particularly the proximity to the Bindoon Bakehaus! However, the move will allow more office space and a quiet, convenient location,” said Trish.

As co-owner of the Northern Valleys Locavore Store the move will have doubly beneficial outcomes for Ms Murrell, as it allows the popular shop to expand.

“The store has grown from strength to strength and with a constant stream of customers, it will benefit more from the street-front location,” she said.

The building originally housed the Bindoon Bakehaus before it moved to the custom built building next door.

Co-owner Tamieka Preston also welcomed the move.

“The building at 29 Binda Place has certainly proven itself as a great location for a fledgling retail or hospitality business to stake a claim in the sector and we hope it will help us reach the next level too! We are especially keen to benefit from foot traffic heading to the Bindoon Bakehaus, Bindoon Dentist and Country Values Real Estate – it’s a fabulous opportunity for the shop,” she said.