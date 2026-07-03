Who’s the boss?

Living his best life as Chief Eating Officer at Good Dog Treats is rescue red heeler Boss. Originally one of Chris Kelsey’s best customers, Boss joined the team of two less than a year ago, arguably becoming one of the region’s luckiest dogs, with the daily job of taste-testing the range of handcrafted kangaroo meat treats.



Seeking a tree change after years as a truckie, professional shooter Chris thought he’d try his hand at the canine food market after noticing the growing popularity of the gourmet goodies. Six years on, business at Freo Farmers Market is booming.



“It’s very popular, and there are regulars who come every week. The dogs know exactly where to go. They head to the markets and go straight to the stall.



“The dogs are voting with their paws. That’s what it comes down to. It makes them happy, and the smiles you get from them are fantastic. People say, ‘My dog is addicted to your treats.’ I joke that I’m the doggy drug dealer.”



After completing his accreditation as a roo shooter, Chris originally planned to send the meat off for processing and then buy back the bulk cuts; however, he hit a fence when none of the local processors were willing.



“So then I thought, if they’re not going to do it for me, I’ll do it myself. I got a processor’s licence and decided I’d better get serious about it!”

Culling from local farms, where kangaroo numbers are reaching pest status, Good Dog Treats is a 100% natural and sustainable product, and Chris prides himself on his humane methods and maximising the use of every animal.



“I use about 92% of the roo. I use all the meat, shoulders, femur bones, ribs, spine, ears, kneecaps, tail, skin, liver, kidney, heart and lung. The only things I don’t use are the head, gizzards, hoppers, and hips – the rest is used, so there’s no wastage,” he explains.



While the exact recipe remains a secret, the process is straightforward, and Chris says it takes about a week to make a week’s worth of product – generally selling out at the market each Sunday. Products include Roo Jerky, Roo Disc treats, Roo Ribs on the Hop, and Roo Liver Kidney Mix.

“It’s 100% natural and organic. I have no doubt there is no treat out there that is healthier for your dog.”



“I sell the treats in 50-gram packets for $10 each. How many servings that is depends on how big you want them.



Some dogs get a bigger piece, but they can be broken up into smaller bits as needed. The slices are quite thin, and consistency is important.”

Of course, Boss is on hand for quality control, making sure each batch meets the high standard. You can buy Good Dog Treats in the Northern Valleys region at the Local Larder, Bindoon, online at www.gooddogtreats.com.au or weekly at the Fremantle Markets.