Who doesn’t love vanilla?

One of the greatest compliments that we get paid at The Local Larder is that it feels like home. All the recipes used in the shop have been curated to use readily available and seasonal ingredients. Old cookbooks hold so many recipes that take us back to the roots of modern cookery, without all the unnecessary additives. Most of the old recipes have basic ingredients, encouraging additional flourishes or substitutions using what is on hand.



A few weeks ago, a book was loaned to us, published in 1955, titled Pickles and Preserves by Marion Brown. It has a treasure trove of old recipes, from how to crystallise flowers to a whole chapter on jellies. Expect some Marion-inspired treats in the next issue!



Recipes for pantry staples and sweets, which have generally been considered items that have to be bought at the shop rather than made at home, can be game changers. Vanilla essence is one such recipe. It is an ingredient that is in many kitchens and is easily made, even if it is time-consuming and not especially cheap. It lasts a long time and makes an excellent gift, as it is so widely used.



Use a good-quality vodka or bourbon and divide the liquor between two bottles. Stuff as many vanilla beans as can fit into each bottle, put the lids on and shake well. Leave in the cupboard for at least three months, shaking occasionally. The spirits will turn dark over time as the vanilla infuses.



Once the vanilla-infused spirit is ready, make a 2:1 ‘rich’ simple syrup by mixing four cups of sugar with two cups of very hot water and heating on the stove until fully dissolved.



Mix equal quantities of the vanilla infusion and sugar syrup in a jug and rebottle.



The beans can be added to the rebottled vanilla essence, dried and ground to make vanilla sugar, syrup or paste, or used again in a fresh bottle of spirits (although the next batch will be somewhat weaker than the original).



Vanilla beans can be bought online, and there are a couple of Australian vanilla suppliers who will send beans in the post. B-grade beans are perfect for this recipe; there is no need to get premium first-grade beans to make this infusion.



This is the vanilla essence that is used in our cakes at The Local Larder.