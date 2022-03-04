Whey sodas can be made using a variety of fruits. Whatever is in season will work and as a bonus, you may even get an extra product from your ferment.

Last week in the Northern Valleys Locavore Store, I made a Pear and Vanilla Whey Soda. It was on display during the short ferment of a couple of days, and the resulting soda was for sale in store for a week only.

Whey is the liquid that forms in yoghurt. The easiest way to obtain it is to put a paper towel or fine cotton cloth into a sieve over a bowl and tip plain yoghurt into it. Then wait until you have collected enough whey in the bowl. The yoghurt left in the sieve can be used in cooking, made into Labne (yoghurt cheese) or simply eaten as is — it will just be thicker than the original yoghurt.

To make Pear Whey Soda yourself is simple:

INGREDIENTS

2 chopped pears

1 vanilla pod

1 cinnamon quill

¾ cup grapes

½ cup sugar

½ cup whey

2L water

METHOD

In a large jar, add all ingredients, secure a cloth over the opening. Ferment at room temperature for 2-6 days (until you like the taste).

Transfer to a bottle with a tightly fitting lid and allow to naturally carbonate for a further day or two. Chill or pour over ice and enjoy. Keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Remember that excess pressure formed in the bottle can explode, so crack the seal regularly or use plastic bottles.

Any fruit or tea can be used with the above method:

2L liquid – tea sweetened or chopped fruit (with herbs/spices and ¾ cup sugar or honey) or fruit juice

½ cup whey

The spent fruit from the Pear Whey soda can be drained thoroughly and blended briefly to make a fermented pear chutney (remove the cinnamon and vanilla before blending). Keep in the fridge for up to a week, is delicious used in place of regular chutney. Note: If kept longer it can turn alcoholic, so be aware of this if giving to children.

