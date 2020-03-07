Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Network launched in Mogumber

All roads led to Mogumber on Wednesday 19 February as the Shire of Victoria Plains hosted Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack for the official launch of the Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Network (WSFN).

Mr McCormack was joined by fellow politicians Federal Member for Durack Melissa Price, State Transport and Planning Minister Rita Saffioti, Leader of the Nationals WA Mia Davies MLA, Shane Love MLA, Martin Aldridge MLC and Laurie Graham MLC as the impressive road project was launched.

Bringing together forty-two local government areas – a task that was often likened to herding cats by the Deputy PM – the WSFN addresses local government-controlled roads in the Wheatbelt that are utilised by large restricted access vehicles. Most of these roads are narrow, unsealed and unsuited to large volumes of freight vehicles.

Funding for the project has come from all three tiers of government; $70 million from the Federal Government Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative; $17.5 million from the WA Government and the local shires, as well as a successful Regional Economic Development (RED) grant of $100,000 has been secured towards a Project Manager to coordinate the program.

Ricky Storer, WSFN Chair and President of Shire of Koorda opened proceedings with praise for his fellow heads of local government.

“What started off as a bit of a conversation, and probably at times a pipe dream is now coming to fruition. The commitment by everyone has been unwavering and is the only way any of this could have happened,” he said.

“Some local governments will be waiting 15 years before they will see any work at all. There’s even one area that doesn’t have a road running through their shire, but were still prepared to stump up with funding because of they recognised the value of the project.

“I can’t commend enough the foresight of these local governments who were prepared to be part of the team. I’m in awe of that.”

Deputy Prime Minister said, “It’s fantastic to be here at Mogumber announcing the first stage of what is going to be a really exciting Wheatbelt development. They may only be a little community but they punch well above their weight, and we know that the Wheatbelt region contributes 41% of the state’s agricultural output. Why shouldn’t this area have the very best of roads?”

“We want to grow these communities because when the regions are strong, so too is WA. When WA is strong, so too is Australia.”

Leader of the Nationals WA Mia Davies said, “As a wheatbelt girl myself who drives on these roads very regularly, I am proud that we are making an investment to make our communities safer, to look after tourism, but also make sure we are looking after the economy that underpins this whole region.”

Shire of Victoria Plains President Pauline Bantock said, “The Shire is very pleased to be receiving the combined $933,333 in funding from the Federal and State Governments.

“Thanks to the WSFN Committee for putting in years of work prior to achieving this milestone. Thanks to Shire CEO Glenda, alongside our Shire Staff and Council, who put in many extra hours (even over the Christmas break), allowing the Shire of Victoria Plains to be the very first WSFN project.

“Thank you to Regional Development Australia who organised the day and Mogumber Progress Association for catering in warm weather conditions.

“The roadworks have now commenced on the Mogumber-Yarawindah Rd. We encourage patience during the delays, a small disruption for the benefit of road safety and productivity going forward.”

While to outsiders, successfully coordinating a road project that will improve 4500 kilometres of road (that’s the equivalent of driving from Perth to Cairns!) may seem fraught with obstacles and red tape to wade through, Ricky Storer feels otherwise.

“Surprisingly, I don’t think it was a hard task,” he said. “We identified what needed to be done and people came on board.

“If all projects could have this sort of collaboration the world would run easily.”