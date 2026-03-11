Want some sleep?

You’re tired. Properly tired.



You head to bed hoping tonight will be different.

Will sleep come quickly?



How long will you lie there?

How many “roll-over” circuits before midnight?



3 am is often the worst. The house is quiet. Your mind is not.



Do you get up for a cuppa? Read? Scroll? Or just turn over again and try harder to sleep?



Morning arrives. You’ve had snippets. A couple of hours at best. You’re functioning — technically — but foggy, irritable, heavy. And the day does not wait.



I was introduced to sleep deprivation abruptly.



Our firstborn screamed every two hours for nine months. He was born the same day I stepped into leadership of an organisation in an unsafe country. New baby. New responsibility. Chronic broken sleep.



What began as circumstantial sleep loss became a pattern. Even when the external pressure eased, sleep didn’t return. My body stayed vigilant. My nervous system had learned to be alert.



Like most people, I tried everything. Counting sheep. Late walks. Herbal teas. Reading. Drinking. Eating. Not eating. Working late. Praying. Trying harder. Medication. Most of us have run a long experiment list of our own.



What I gradually learned — personally and through years in clinical practice — is this: sleep is something you allow rather than force.

Your nervous system has two broad gears: alert and recover. If you are stuck in alert — even subtly — sleep will not come easily. You may be physically exhausted but neurologically “on.”



Modern life makes this worse. Artificial light. Late screens. Irregular rhythms. Mental load. Alcohol used as a sedative. When we override the body’s timing cues, sleep seems to forget how.



The encouraging part is that sleep is re-trainable. Not by willpower. By rhythm.



Morning light.

Consistent movement.

Food timing.

Evening wind-down cues.

Breath patterns.

A calm environment.



When these are aligned, the body often remembers how to sleep.



If 3 am has become familiar, you are not broken. You are likely dysregulated.

Next week we’re running a practical Sleep Workshop focused on restoring rhythm rather than chasing hacks. We’ll explore why night waking happens and give you practical tools you can apply immediately.



If sleep has become a battleground, it may be time to change strategy.

Nyuü Chiropractic Sleep Workshop

Where: 6.30–7.30 pm, Tuesday March 24 2026

Nyuü Chiropractic, 128 Chittering Road, Bullsbrook. Call 9594 6182 to book your place.