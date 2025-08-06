Walk with the animals

Offering refuge to orphaned, injured, and misplaced creatures from all corners of the ark, Jane Grant and Marc Pittorino have turned their tranquil Toodyay property Sandalwood Downs into a true sanctuary for lost souls — humans and animals alike.



City-weary guests seeking a break from the rat-race have embraced the chance to travel out for ‘A Day at the Farm’ — a two-hour tour of the property and its motley menagerie. There’s several options stay a little longer, either in the in a self-contained chalet or at one of the beautifully positioned campsites scattered over the 100-acre property.



With twin cardigan-clad lambs at foot, Jane forms the welcome crew along with Harry the three-legged dog and Marsha the curly-locked Awassi sheep, introducing the rest of her furry family by name and sharing their unique stories. When she hosts young families or overseas guests who don’t get much contact with animals or nature at all, Jane, a psychologist, notices a perceptible positive change.



“When kids arrive, they’re often anxious or nervous,” she explains. “At the start of a tour, some kids are in tears — they don’t want to go near the animals. But by the end, they’re cuddling them. And then there are tears because they don’t want to leave!”



The farm is frequently visited by NDIS clients and kids with mental health issues, or diagnoses like anxiety, and with Jane’s gentle guidance a visit to the farm offers a therapeutic session of the most natural kind.



“It’s just so good for them. You see their stress melt away — just by cuddling the animals, walking outdoors, breathing in that calmness. It’s gorgeous.



Animals like rescue dog Harry, whose amputated leg often prompts curious questions, also help foster an acceptance and understanding.

“Some kids see Harry and get overwhelmed. One little boy said, ‘He’s a freak!’ and his dad had to say, ‘Don’t be nasty — that’s nature. He’s not a freak, he’s happy.’



“By the end of the visit, that little boy and Harry were best mates.”



Because many of the animals are hand-raised and most are rescues, Jane and Marc have built special relationships with each and every one. For guests it means a chance to get up close and personal with a range of species – from guinea pigs and guinea fowl to sheep, donkeys and camels. Even hand raised emus and a piebald peacock make an appearance!



“You’re not looking through a fence at disinterested animals — you actually come into the paddock. It’s hands-on. They’re part of the experience,” says Marc, as Rudy the (rein) deer playfully plucks his hat off his head. Deftly rescuing his sunglasses from the curious Cervidae, Marc explains the rareness of a relationship a herd animal notorious for being skittish.



“Normally you’d never get this level of trust. I’ve had other farms tell me they’ve tried to tame deer before but they just run into fences and freak out.”



As the couple guide guests through the former sandalwood plantation that gives the property its name, an avalanche of baby doll sheep descends on Jane — their short fat legs blur as they race to greet her.



“The kids face’s just light up to get so close!” she says, laughing as they nuzzle her for treats.



While Jane facilitates, Marc never misses a teaching opportunity, working facts and knowledge into his tours, sharing his experiences of regenerating the land and going off grid.



Gratitude buzzes around the warm couple who were so delighted to discover their dream property they bought it on the spot.



“I used to do lots of trail walks. One day we went for a walk up around Noble Falls, and we were sort of looking,” explains Jane.



“We didn’t even look at the house — just stood at the front gate, saw the sheep, looked at the shed and said, ‘Yep, this is it!’ We went straight into town and put an offer in. It just felt right!” adds Marc.



They’re not the only dream real estate clients either. Properties around Toodyay and Chittering are being snapped up as soon as they hit the market – many by families seeking a tree change and chance to raise their kids on a bit of land.



“When we first joined the local fire brigade here, the average age was about 60. Now it’s about 30 — all the young families coming out to the area!” explains Marc.



For many already living in the Northern Valleys, connection to nature is part of everyday life – but Jane and Marc point out it’s an experience we probably take for granted.



“We’re flat out most weekends with visitors from far and wide. We’re surprised how many people come from places like Malaysia, India, even the United Arab Emirates, says Jane.



“For them, being around animals is totally new. We had a little girl from Singapore — the mum said, ‘Look at the chickens,’ and the girl replied, ‘That’s not a chicken. Chicken comes in a bag.’ That’s all she knew”



How lucky that these visitors find A Day at the Farm– such a wonderful chance to connect with nature and not only talk to the animals – but to walk with them too.



You can book a stay at Sandalwood Downs or a tour of the farm via their website

www.adayatthefarm.com.au.