WA Health provides public health update following avian influenza detection in wild bird

The Department of Health is working closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) following the detection of H5 avian influenza (bird flu) in a wild seabird near Esperance.

WA Chief Health Officer Dr Clare Huppatz said the risk to human health remains low but there are important messages that people need to know if they find a sick or dead bird.

“Avian influenza viruses do not spread easily from birds to humans and human infections are rare,” she said.

“Importantly, if members of the public encounter a sick or dead bird, they should not touch or handle it. Instead, they should keep their distance and take a photograph, note the location, and report it to the 24-7 Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.

“Public health authorities have identified and assessed a small number of people who had direct contact with the affected birds.

“In accordance with national guidelines, these individuals have been contacted and will be monitored by public health authorities.

“This detection does not pose a risk to the broader community and people who have been in the Esperance region or along the south coast are not considered at risk.

“Symptoms of avian influenza in humans can range from mild illness to symptoms similar to seasonal influenza, although in some cases the infection can cause severe disease.”

Dr Huppatz said DPIRD was the lead agency coordinating the animal health response, with WA Health leading the human health response and supporting efforts to monitor and manage any potential public health risks.

“The WA Government is working closely with the Australian Government and relevant agencies to ensure a coordinated response,” she said.

Dr Huppatz said the recent detection posed no food safety risk and that properly cooked poultry products and eggs remained safe to eat.

“It is also important that the community continues to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine,” she said.

“As well as protecting people against seasonal flu, vaccination helps reduce the risk of co-infection with both human and avian influenza viruses.

“While uncommon, co-infection can create opportunities for influenza viruses to combine and potentially result in the emergence of a new influenza strain.”

WA Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as required.