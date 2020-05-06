Virtual PT with Ali G

We’ve all been doing what we can to adapt to the new world order during COVID-19 isolation. For personal trainer Alison Gooch, the challenge of operating during this changed way of life has brought out the best in herself and her business, PT with Ali G.

Despite temporarily closing the doors to Studio 77 in Gingin due to social distancing restrictions, by embracing technology and becoming a Certified Online Trainer, she has diversified the services offered and also been able to continue to help clients be the best versions of themselves.

Ali has lived her life in the region and always been passionate about the community, sport, health and fitness or, as she refers to it, active living. Her enthusiasm for life and what she does is contagious.

About 8 years ago Ali started bringing women together to exercise in the undercover area of the Gingin Recreation Centre. PT with Ali G naturally evolved and in 2015 she earned a Certificate in Fitness from the Australian Institute of Fitness and is now an accomplished trainer, instructor and mentor. Her son Blair said, “Mum is very dedicated to her business.”

Ali has extended her reach within and beyond the Northern Valleys and can now be joined from anywhere in the world by using the free platforms of Zoom, Facebook and Team App via smartphone, tablet or computer.

Her flexible service provides live workouts in real time or recorded sessions and an opportunity to move your own body in the comfort and privacy of your own home in your own time. There is something for all fitness levels and abilities from boxing and kettlebell to AMPD Strength (barbell), Axis (focus on the core), HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training to boost metabolism) and Transform (uniting yoga and sport). She makes modifications during workouts to accommodate any physical limitations or injuries.

PT with Ali G offers the whole package from workouts to nutritional advice, recipes, shopping lists, emotional healing workshops, motivational messages and a supportive community of ladies who also meet online for happy hour and to share a cuppa.

Member Holly Dewhirst expressed the feeling of support and connectedness experienced, She said,“I highly rate Ali and the community she has built up. She has done such a fantastic job and is always encouraging and inspiring you to do your best! I’m absolutely loving it!”. Ali is known for getting fast results and the team recently celebrated another member who achieved a total body loss of 21 centimetres in just 18 days.

Ali thrives off bringing fresh ideas to life via new challenges, workshops and events for the community. During the school holidays, joined by her daughter Astasia, Ali provided a free workout for children on zoom that saw them sprinting like dinosaurs, hopping like bunnies, crawling around like bears and on the look-out for meerkats.

She also co-hosted online free Tension Releasing Techniques classes by Stacey Camelleri of Your Serenity Massage, discounted Emotion Code workshops with Stephanie Kenna of Emotion Matrix, and a Mother’s Day Online Pop Up Shop in collaboration with sister Tina Draper and other local businesses.

Ali said, “If you’re female and looking to workout at home to glow from the inside out, have improved quality of life, feel better about yourself, get fit and healthy, have your clothes fit better and increase your energy, then reach out. I am here to help you achieve your goals, even in the middle of this pandemic.”

“Your first virtual session is absolutely free to try and then you can choose a membership option that suits you. There are no contracts and the next 30 Day Online Active Living Challenge is starting on 18 May.”

Ali is again offering a scholarship for the next challenge. “There are so many women who need a hand up — they may have lost their income or forms of connection and support. The transition has been hard and I aim to be light holder, leading the way for anyone who wishes to join me in these dark times.”

If you’re feeling pumped to give it a go, you can reach Ali on phone 0408 936 942, Facebook or at www.ptwithalig.teamapp.com. As Ali would say, “Fight for what you want. Persist towards the future you want to create. YOU choose YOU . LET’S DO THIS!”