Twenty-Year campaign for rail safety reaches parliament

After two decades of campaigning for safer rail crossings, Lara Jensen is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as the Nationals WA announce a Bill to the Western Australian Parliament to legislate mandatory train lighting.

Lara, who lost her brother and two friends in a tragic rail crossing accident 20 years ago, has never given up fighting for safety improvements to passive level crossings – an obvious measure which seems to have met with unreasonable resistance.

“As the sister of a young man killed at Yarramony, I’ve spent more than two decades living with the consequences of a system that has failed to prioritise visibility and safety,” Ms Jensen said.

“For decades, families like mine have been calling for a basic, common-sense change: put lights on trains. We’ve had reviews, recommendations and promises, but no real action. That’s why this moment matters,” she explained.

Just this week, Shane Love, Leader of The Nationals WA and Member for Midwest, introduced the legislation, saying the Bill was a practical reform aimed at reducing the risk of further tragedies at passive level crossings. The amendments will improve minimum visibility standards for trains and rolling stock, including flashing amber beacons, side lighting and other prescribed visibility measures.

“For too long, families and rail safety advocates have been calling for one simple change — put lights on trains,” he said.

“Today, The Nationals WA have taken that fight from advocacy to legislation.

“This is a common-sense safety measure that should have been dealt with years ago. We have stronger lighting rules for bicycles than we do for some of the largest and heaviest vehicles in the country, and that simply does not make sense.”

Lara, whose heartfelt speech at the International Women’s Day luncheon at Jeanne D’Moore in Moora earlier this year saw many more supporters join her campaign, said she is hopeful the debate in August will bring about this long-awaited change.

“I commend The Nationals WA and Shane Love for turning years of advocacy into action. Honouring those we’ve lost means making sure no other family has to go through this — this reform is an essential step toward that goal.”