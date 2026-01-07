Torrone Sicilliano

A crunchy, golden sweet from Sicily.
Torrone is a traditional nougat-style treat made with honey, sugar, and almonds. It celebrates the island’s abundant almond orchards and is a familiar sight at Christmas markets, village festivals, and family tables.
But Torrone is more than just a sweet, it’s a celebration in itself. Made for Christmas, saint’s days, and special gatherings, it’s often prepared in large batches to share with family, neighbours, and friends. Each region has its own version, yet almonds and honey are always at its heart, a true expression of Sicilian generosity.
Simple ingredients, made with care, and always shared.
Serves: approx. 20 pieces
Preparation time: about 45 minutes
Equipment
- Baking tray
- Greaseproof paper
- Heavy-based saucepan
- Wooden spoon
- Rolling pin
- Large sharp knife
Important Tips
- Keep on greaseproof paper until completely cool.
- The mixture is very hot, so handle with care.
- Work quickly once nuts are added.
- Wash utensils with very hot water for ease.
- Store at room temperature in layers with greaseproof paper; no refrigeration needed.
- Ingredients
- 300 g whole almonds
- 200 g sugar
- 150 g honey
- Zest of 1 lemon or orange
- Method
Toast the almonds
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spread the almonds evenly on a baking tray and toast for 5–7 minutes, until fragrant and lightly golden. Set aside.
Prepare the zest
Finely zest the lemon or orange and set aside.
Cook the sugar and honey
In a heavy-based saucepan, combine the sugar and honey. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture becomes a smooth, golden syrup.
This can take 20 minutes or more, patience is essential here.
Combine with the almonds
Working quickly, add the toasted almonds and citrus zest to the syrup. Stir thoroughly to coat all the nuts evenly before the mixture begins to cool and stiffen.
Shape the torrone
Transfer the hot mixture onto a sheet of greaseproof paper. Cover with a second sheet and, using a rolling pin, press and roll into an even layer about 1–1.5 cm thick.
Cut the torrone
After a couple of minutes, while still warm but firm, cut into rectangles using a large sharp knife. Allow to cool completely before serving or storing.
To serve
- Serve at room temperature on a plate, with coffee, tea, or a sweet dessert wine.
- Torrone can also be wrapped in greaseproof paper and gifted to family and friends. A traditional Sicilian way to share this sweet treat.
Inspired? Join me for a Sicilian cooking experience across WA — celebrating tradition, culture and connection through food Full details are on my Facebook page.