Torrone Sicilliano

A crunchy, golden sweet from Sicily.



Torrone is a traditional nougat-style treat made with honey, sugar, and almonds. It celebrates the island’s abundant almond orchards and is a familiar sight at Christmas markets, village festivals, and family tables.



But Torrone is more than just a sweet, it’s a celebration in itself. Made for Christmas, saint’s days, and special gatherings, it’s often prepared in large batches to share with family, neighbours, and friends. Each region has its own version, yet almonds and honey are always at its heart, a true expression of Sicilian generosity.



Simple ingredients, made with care, and always shared.

Serves: approx. 20 pieces

Preparation time: about 45 minutes



Equipment

Baking tray

Greaseproof paper

Heavy-based saucepan

Wooden spoon

Rolling pin

Large sharp knife

Important Tips

The mixture is very hot, so handle with care.

Work quickly once nuts are added.

Wash utensils with very hot water for ease.

Store at room temperature in layers with greaseproof paper; no refrigeration needed.



Ingredients

300 g whole almonds

200 g sugar

150 g honey

Zest of 1 lemon or orange



Method

Toast the almonds

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spread the almonds evenly on a baking tray and toast for 5–7 minutes, until fragrant and lightly golden. Set aside.

Prepare the zest

Finely zest the lemon or orange and set aside.

Cook the sugar and honey

In a heavy-based saucepan, combine the sugar and honey. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture becomes a smooth, golden syrup.

This can take 20 minutes or more, patience is essential here.

Combine with the almonds

Working quickly, add the toasted almonds and citrus zest to the syrup. Stir thoroughly to coat all the nuts evenly before the mixture begins to cool and stiffen.

Shape the torrone

Transfer the hot mixture onto a sheet of greaseproof paper. Cover with a second sheet and, using a rolling pin, press and roll into an even layer about 1–1.5 cm thick.

Cut the torrone

After a couple of minutes, while still warm but firm, cut into rectangles using a large sharp knife. Allow to cool completely before serving or storing.

To serve