Top Tamworth results for WA riders

Amanda Oversby

The Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) held their Australian Finals at Tamworth in NSW on the Australia Day long weekend.

There were many West Australians who qualified in the prestigious two-day event, having gathered points participating in rodeos throughout the year. The rodeos in WA stretched from Broome in the north to Albany in the south, with some competitors also travelling over east to go in additional rodeos during the year.

Gerard Oversby, formally from Bindoon now residing in Woolbrook NSW, took out the coveted 2019 ABCRA All Round Cowboy. This was Gerard’s second time winning the much-respected title and the third time he has won the National ABCRA Bareback title — breaking the record for amount of earnings from bareback riding with a total of $31,390.95.

Gerard had a successful finals to finish the year off. He was the only bull rider to ride a bull for eight seconds on the second night of competition, riding Ransom 2 for 77 points, to win all of the round money and split with runner up with the aggregate.

Gerard also won the first round in the bareback event for a score of 76 points on Whiskey Women. Multiple contractors brought their best stock to the finals which saw many spectacular rides taking place and competitors stretched to their limits.

Amanda Oversby kept the WA Cowgirls in strong contention for the national titles with a runner up placing in the Ladies’ Steer Undecorating, fourth in the Australian All Round Standings and third Ladies’ Breakaway standings for Australia.

Racheal Oakes from Gidgegannup had an extremely successful year taking out the Australian Junior Breakaway title and the Rookie All Round cowgirl title of Australia.

Lucy Oversby enjoyed her first appearance at the finals event riding a borrowed Palomino horse also called Lucy. She ended up ranked sixth in Australia for the Under 11 Barrel Race and seventh in the aggregate over the finals.

Jack and Sam Collins from Muchea also made the trip east with their father Mick. Jack took out fifth in the aggregate to in the Saddle Bronc, which is an incredible achievement for someone who has only just broken Junior Ranks. Jack is headed to America where he has landed a rodeo scholarship at a college in Texas.

Luke Metcalf of Bindoon rode his bareback horse the first night to get fifth place and ended up sixth overall in the Australian Bareback Standings.

Maddie Edwards formally of Gingin, was able to clock with the best in ladies in Australia in extremely tight competition of the Ladies Barrel Race placing fourth on the second night, on her horse Coldplay.

West Australian Cowgirls and Cowboys were represented in every event in the Senior and Junior competition and certainly did their state proud with their achievements competing against the best in Australia, while thoroughly enjoying the incredible experience.