The power of local spending: Why community events matter more than ever

Amanda Walker

As the owner of Yerecoin Traders, our local general store and café, I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible impact of local spending—particularly through the magic of the Yerecoin Markets.



Over the past eight years, what began as a humble hall ‘local showcase’ has blossomed into one of the Wheatbelt’s most anticipated annual events. The markets now showcase an impressive array of makers, creators, and food and beverage producers from across our region. Driven by Yerecoin local Nicky Brennan and supported wholeheartedly by our community, the markets have become a powerful demonstration of what bush communities can achieve when they come together.



One Day That Changes Everything



From our perspective at Yerecoin Traders, market day brings an incredible influx of visitors to town. For one special day each year, Yerecoin becomes the place to be.



The village vibe and sense of community connection is extraordinary. At YT, we pull out all the stops—doubling down on staff, setting up an additional pop-up café outside, and firing up the pizza oven. Many of our former employees actually ask if they can come back specifically to work market day, which speaks volumes about the atmosphere we create together.



The best part? Watching the collection of ‘market day juniors’ who return each year to help and be involved. It’s a complete team effort, and we’re unbelievably proud that for one day, our little business effectively runs at approximately ten times its normal capacity.



Real Money, Real Impact

From a local economic perspective, the Yerecoin Markets are significant. The event brings ‘outside’ money into our community, which flows through not only to our business but to the many stallholders who make the trek to set up and sell at the market.



Let’s be honest—sustaining viable businesses in the bush is a challenge. When you consider the difficult nature of the independent retail sector across the country, that challenge is even more pronounced in rural and regional areas.



Why It Matters



Events like the Yerecoin Markets remind us why shopping local, supporting regional businesses, and investing in our communities matters so much. These aren’t just transactions; they’re the lifeblood of rural Australia.



When we experience events that are so loved, so well-supported, and so bloody fun to be part of—well, we can’t help but smile and start looking forward to next year.



The power of local spending isn’t just about dollars and cents. It’s about connection, community, and keeping the heart of rural Australia beating strong.