Swift emergency response saves baby

A heartfelt thank-you has been extended to emergency services and the RAC after a nerve-wracking incident at the Ranch Sorting National Championships event in Chittering over the weekend of 7-8 December.



Mother-of-two Kirby McKnight shared her gratitude for the quick response and professional care she received after her 11-month-old daughter Elora was accidentally locked inside her car.



“I was so grateful for the quick response and speedy recovery,” Kirby said. “I was just blown away by the professionalism and reassurance from everyone involved, including the first aid officer on standby at the event, who stayed back an extra hour — after spending all day in the heat — to support me.”



The incident occurred when Kirby’s young son, Tom, accidentally locked the doors of their BMW while playing with the buttons inside. Within 30 minutes of raising the alarm, the local fire brigade, police, and RAC attended the scene and safely rescued the baby.



“The fire brigade quickly assessed the situation, the police ensured our safety, and the RAC expertly unlocked the vehicle. Their swift and professional response was truly commendable,” Kirby said. “I cannot express how relieved I was when my baby was safely rescued.”



The RAC rescues more than 400 WA children accidentally locked in cars each year. This is a community service and an RAC Membership is not required. Here are their tips to prevent happening: