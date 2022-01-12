Support for Tanya after MS diagnosis

The new year is looking drastically different for 34-year-old mother of three Tanya Cornelius, who received the news she has multiple sclerosis as 2021 drew to a close.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic condition affecting the central nervous system. It can alter or compromise many functions including movement, sight, and memory. No two people experience MS the same way.

It’s thought that MS is an auto-immune condition in which the myelin (a fatty protective sheath around the nerves) is attacked. Scars form on the nerves, interfering with the transmission of nerve messages between the brain and the spinal cord.

Tanya is well known around Bullsbrook for her contributions to many local community groups and as a foster carer to countless young children.



Tanya’s friend Sophie Johnstone has started a GoFundMe to help the family as they navigate the complex early stages of the diagnosis.

“Tanya always, always puts everyone else first, even if it means she suffers or misses out,” said Sophie. “She is one of the most selfless humans I’ve met.

“I feel that raising some funds for the upcoming medical bills and loss of income is the least we can do to help.”

In recent decades medical science has made great strides in the search for causes and cures for MS. Today, effective treatments are available to manage symptoms and reduce the risk of relapses and progression of the condition.

“Tanya may hate me for even doing this,” said Sophie. “But it is now time for her to take a seat and be cared for.”

To donate to the cause head to www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Help Tanya with her recent diagnosis’. To learn more about multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions, including how to best support a loved one with a condition, head to www.mswa.org.au.