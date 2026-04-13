Strong you: Pain

Pain Competence: Using pain. Responding with confidence.



Pain is a superb human skill. It is not a failure. It is not even always a sign that something is badly damaged. Pain is your body’s way of focusing your attention on something that may matter.



Most of us are taught to treat pain quickly — to silence it. If the pain goes away, we assume the problem is solved. But often, relieving pain is not the same as resolving the cause.



Pain is created by the brain using information from your body — feedback about movement, pressure, inflammation, and stress, then summarised into a single signal. It asks simple questions: Is this normal? Is this safe? If the answer isn’t a clear “yes,” pain becomes your conscious experience.



This leads to a key distinction: Pain is the signal (it may or may not indicate danger). Suffering is how much that signal is amplified.

Fear, poor sleep, and stress can turn the volume up. Movement, breathing, and recovery can turn it down.



This doesn’t make pain imaginary. It makes it interpretable.



A useful way to approach pain:



Observe » Interpret » Respond

What does this pain feel like?

What might be driving it—movement, inflammation, stress, habit?

What actually helps, not just now, but over time?

Pain has causes, and it also has amplifiers. Two people can have similar injuries and very different pain experiences depending on sleep, stress, fear, and overall health.

Pain competence is not about ignoring pain or just pushing through it. It’s about knowing what it means — and what to do next.

That includes:

Pain has causes, and it also has amplifiers. Two people can have similar injuries and very different pain experiences depending on sleep, stress, fear, and overall health. Pain competence is not about ignoring pain or just pushing through it. It’s about knowing what it means — and what to do next. That includes: moving well and progressively improving

breathing in a way that settles the system

reducing inflammation through lifestyle

improving sleep and recovery

thinking clearly about what pain is—and isn’t

Some pain signals serious problems. It matters that you get competent medical assessment. Once serious causes have been ruled out, these pain competence skills become powerful.



A strong body isn’t always pain-free. But it is capable.



Explore the full guide and further resources here.



Pain doesn’t have to be something you fear. It can be something you understand—and respond to with confidence.